This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 17 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We don't have to be at our all-time best if league resumes,' says Klopp

Liverpool manager insists his team will be mentally and physically ready to play in empty stadiums once Premier League returns.

By Garry Doyle Sunday 17 May 2020, 10:54 AM
1 hour ago 1,489 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5101054
Klopp says Liverpool will be fine when football returns.
Image: Martin Rickett
Klopp says Liverpool will be fine when football returns.
Klopp says Liverpool will be fine when football returns.
Image: Martin Rickett

JURGEN KLOPP SAYS Liverpool’s players will be ready whenever the green light is given for the Premier League to restart.

The Anfield club are two wins away from claiming their first league title in 30 years. No team can stop them. The only thing standing in their way is whether the League is given the go-ahead to resume.

But Klopp told the BBC that his players are mentally ready for the challenge if and when the season recommences. “Look, football is a game where pretty much we have the same situation,” he said. “We play against another team.

“We don’t have to be at our all-time best, we have to be at our best possible and that is exactly the same situation for the other teams. Whenever we will start we will have the same time for preparation and our job, as always, is to use the situation you are in. We will be in as good a shape as possible and that is what we have to use then.”

Playing without a crowd does not bother him, either. “We all started playing football without supporters and we loved this game not because of the atmosphere in a stadium,” he added.

“Meanwhile, we are used to it and we know that’s the real football but now, if we can not play like this for a few months, hopefully only [a few months], that doesn’t mean the game is not still a wonderful game. I really hope that it works out in Germany and we can then start at some point in England as well.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie