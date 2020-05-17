'We don't have to be at our all-time best if league resumes,' says Klopp

JURGEN KLOPP SAYS Liverpool’s players will be ready whenever the green light is given for the Premier League to restart.

The Anfield club are two wins away from claiming their first league title in 30 years. No team can stop them. The only thing standing in their way is whether the League is given the go-ahead to resume.

But Klopp told the BBC that his players are mentally ready for the challenge if and when the season recommences. “Look, football is a game where pretty much we have the same situation,” he said. “We play against another team.

“We don’t have to be at our all-time best, we have to be at our best possible and that is exactly the same situation for the other teams. Whenever we will start we will have the same time for preparation and our job, as always, is to use the situation you are in. We will be in as good a shape as possible and that is what we have to use then.”

Playing without a crowd does not bother him, either. “We all started playing football without supporters and we loved this game not because of the atmosphere in a stadium,” he added.

“Meanwhile, we are used to it and we know that’s the real football but now, if we can not play like this for a few months, hopefully only [a few months], that doesn’t mean the game is not still a wonderful game. I really hope that it works out in Germany and we can then start at some point in England as well.”