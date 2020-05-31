This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 31 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool's training return a 'massive lift' for Klopp

The English top flight is set to resume on June 17.

By AFP Sunday 31 May 2020, 6:27 PM
3 minutes ago 0 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5112117
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

JURGEN KLOPP ADMITTED on Sunday that it has been a “massive lift” to see his Liverpool squad back training together as they prepare for the return of the Premier League.

The English top flight is set to restart on June 17 and teams have been able to resume group training after weeks of isolation due to the coronavirus lockdown.

It has been an especially frustrating time for Liverpool boss Klopp, whose side were two wins away from clinching the Premier League title when the season was halted because of the pandemic in March.

“We never had nine weeks without football training in our lives since we played football, pretty much. That’s all different but interesting as well,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website.

“We enjoy the situation, that’s really all good. And it makes all the difference for us, to be honest, to come together and have this hour or two here together.

“You get this contact, feedback as well on the pitch directly, not via a computer or a screen. It’s a massive, massive lift.”

Liverpool have a 25-point lead over second placed Manchester City, putting their first English title for 30 years within touching distance if the season does restart.

The Reds’ first game back is scheduled to be the Merseyside derby against Everton and Klopp is building his players’ fitness towards that date.

“We don’t have to be match-fit now. We try it with increasing intensity, day by day, but we have to be fit on the 19th or 20th, whichever day they will give us against Everton, I think,” Klopp said.

“That’s the moment when we want to be at 100 percent. It’s round about three weeks until then, that’s good. We want to use that and we will.

“It’s our pre-season; how I said, we don’t expect a long break in between the seasons, so this is a very important period for us.”

Liverpool are now awaiting confirmation on schedules and venues after senior police chiefs raised concerns about the club playing any possible title-clinching match at Anfield or another team’s stadium.

All matches will be played behind closed doors and it was suggested Liverpool may have to move to a neutral venue in a bid to stop fans gathering outside.

“That’s what we were all waiting for,” Klopp said. “But now it’s always like this. You were waiting for that, somebody tells us we could start, that’s good.

“Now we know, from a training point of view, what we have to do when and when we have to be at 100 per cent in the best way, how we can train in different intensities. That was very important.

“Now, of course, it’s more and more interesting when we play where, the times are really important because we will see how we can organise the travel stuff.”

© – AFP, 2020 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie