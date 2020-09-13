This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 13 September 2020
Advertisement

Klopp hails impact of 'special' Salah after opening day hat-trick

The reigning Premier League champions had to dig deep to claim a 4-3 win over Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds.

By Press Association Sunday 13 Sep 2020, 11:33 AM
16 minutes ago 303 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5203600
Jurgen Klopp hugs Mo Salah at the final whistle yesterday.
Image: PA
Jurgen Klopp hugs Mo Salah at the final whistle yesterday.
Jurgen Klopp hugs Mo Salah at the final whistle yesterday.
Image: PA

MOHAMED SALAH’S PREMIER League numbers are up there among the best of the era but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he offers his side much more than the bare statistics.

The Egypt international’s hat-trick in the 4-3 win over Leeds took his tally to 76 in 109 matches since moving to Anfield.

He has scored 50 goals in 63 home games, second only to Alan Shearer (47 appearances) and Liverpool have now won each of the last 35 league fixtures in which he has found the net – overtaking Wayne Rooney’s competition record set between September 2008 and February 2011.

Since his blistering maiden campaign, when he scored 32 times in 36 appearances, the 28-year-old’s yearly total has been falling but what makes him so important to Klopp’s side is his all-round game.

“First and foremost, congratulations to him. He is a very special player,” said the Liverpool manager of Salah.

The numbers tell the story a little bit. All the rest around you probably don’t know about.

“But this is a very good example of it. He put three more goals on his scoring list, but the performance all-round was absolutely exceptional in a game like this.

“He deserved the goals 100%. Two were penalties, one was a sensational finish, but he deserved them as he was constantly pressing, pressing, constantly causing the opponent massive problems, one-v-one situations, played his football.

“There have been a lot of good performances for us from Mo for sure, but this was one of the better ones.

“He should be proud of it because it’s very special to get these kind of numbers. Long may it continue.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Salah was one of the few players even close to the top of their game as the Premier League champions began their defence with an entertaining, if error-strewn, victory to end Leeds’ hopes of a dream start on their return to the top flight after 16 years.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side did what few visitors have done to Liverpool during their run of 60 unbeaten home league matches, stretching back to March 2017, and dominated possession.

They enjoyed 52% of the ball but their manager was unhappy they did not make the most of that, although their 100 per cent success rate from their three shots on target suggested they fully capitalised.

It offers them plenty of encouragement for the remainder of the season.

“We played according to our style,” said Bielsa, who was rewarded for sticking to his principles.

There were periods when Liverpool dominated and there were lots of periods where the game was even, in some moments we were able to be superior.

“The players were calm, they played a serene game and went into it confident.

“Confidence means that you shouldn’t be afraid and also the team-mates help each other not to be nervous, gives you extra confidence and motivates you.”

Salah scored two penalties in his hat-trick to bookend the scoring, the first in the fifth minute and the last in the 87th, as Virgil Van Dijk and Salah, who also scored with a rasping half-volley, saw goals cancelled out by Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford and Mateusz Klich.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie