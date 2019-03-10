This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'No problem with confidence': Klopp hits out at supposed goalscoring crisis for Salah

The Egypt striker has only scored once in his last eight outings, but his manager sees no reason to make a meal of his lack of goals.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 8:56 PM
1 hour ago 2,285 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4533944
Salah has scored just once in his last eight appearances.
JURGEN KLOPP INSISTS Mohamed Salah is not suffering from a crisis of confidence and has accused the media of overreacting to some of Liverpool’s recent attacking displays.

The Reds closed the gap to Manchester City at the top of the table to one point on Sunday thanks to a 4-2 win over Burnley at Anfield, in which Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane each scored twice.

It was another goalless outing for Salah, though, who failed to make the most of some promising openings and has now scored just once in his last eight appearances in all competitions.

Klopp, though, described the Egypt international as the best player on the pitch and took aim at those who jump to conclusions about his side’s form.

“We scored five goals two weeks ago [against Watford], and then we didn’t score versus Everton and everyone asks me about more offensive line-ups! Next time we don’t score, I think you will ask me again,” he said.

Liverpool v Burnley - Premier League - Anfield Sadio Mane bagged a double on Sunday against Burnley. Source: Peter Byrne

“We have no problem with confidence. We didn’t have a problem after the Everton game. You don’t have to think that everything you write influences us. Most of the things are not that interesting to us! You make a big fuss if we score five, then we are the best attacking side in the world, and we score nil and then we have an offensive problem.

Today, Mo Salah for me was the best player on the pitch and he didn’t score. I am not sure you will see that in a lot of ratings, because he’s a striker and he didn’t score, but we have no problem with confidence. We are in a good moment.

“We have only to make sure that we stay in the really interesting competition on top of the table. The message from today is that nobody gets rid of us, if we play as we played today. We had the perfect mixture of fighting the opponent, fighting the circumstances and playing football. That was really good, and I liked it.”

Klopp felt Burnley’s opener should not have stood given Alisson was blocked in the six-yard box, while he also believes his side could twice have had penalties.

While he admits it would be ideal for officials to get every decision correct in the title race, Klopp wants his side to make sure that any calls that go against them ultimately do not matter.

Liverpool v Burnley - Premier League - Anfield Liverpool secured an important three points as the title race with Man City continues. Source: Martin Rickett

“Would it make sense if I put more pressure on [the referees]?” he said. “The last part of the season is the decisive part. To win something, you always need to have a bit of luck. If Andre Marriner had a better view, he probably would have whistled [in Alisson's favour], I think. We have to ask him!”

Referring to Manchester City’s win over Watford, in which Raheem Sterling escaped calls for offside to open the scoring, Klopp said: “I think they try everything to whistle in the right way.

Yesterday, did they finally decide if it was offside or not, or 100 percent offside? Does anybody know? Still not sorted, so that says everything, no?

“We conceded a similar goal against Tottenham when Dejan Lovren touched the ball. From a football point of view, that should be offside. If Sterling is there, he cannot be linesman and player in the same moment.

“That’s a bit tricky, but there will be other tricky situations and we have to make sure we do enough so that it is not too influential.”

