Dublin: 6 °C Friday 13 December, 2019
Jurgen Klopp says new Liverpool contract until 2024 is a 'statement of intent'

The Reds are on course for their first league title in 30 years under the German’s guidance.

By The42 Team Friday 13 Dec 2019, 11:57 AM
26 minutes ago 1,040 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4932021
Jurgen Klopp is staying at Anfield.
Image: Liverpoolfc.com
Jurgen Klopp is staying at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp is staying at Anfield.
Image: Liverpoolfc.com

JURGEN KLOPP HAS given all Liverpool fans the perfect early Christmas present by agreeing a new five-year contract at the club.

The Reds’ manager will remain at Anfield until 2024 as he described the deal as a “statement of intent” to the rest of the Premier League.

As well as putting pen to paper on new terms, Klopp’s two assistants, Peter Krawietz and Pepijn Lijnders have also committed their futures to the club.

Liverpool are on course for the first league title in 30 years under the German’s guidance and, speaking to the club’s website, Klopp admitted that he couldn’t contemplate leaving.

“For me personally this is a statement of intent, one which is built on my knowledge of what we as a partnership have achieved so far and what is still there for us to achieve.

“When I see the development of the club and the collaborative work that continues to take place, I feel my contribution can only grow,” he said.

“People see what happens on the pitch as a measure of our progress and although it is the best measure, it’s not the only measure. I have seen the commitment from ownership through to every aspect and function of the club you can think of.

“When the call came in autumn 2015, I felt we were perfect for each other; if anything, now I feel I underestimated that. It is only with a total belief that the collaboration remains totally complementary on both sides that I am able to make this commitment to 2024.

“If I didn’t I would not be re-signing. This club is in such a good place, I couldn’t contemplate leaving.

“I must also highlight the role of our sporting director, Michael Edwards, in this journey so far. His input and collaboration has been just as important as anyone else’s in getting us into a position to compete for the game’s top titles.

“For anyone in football who aspires to compete in an environment where every element of the organisation is at its very best – from the support of the supporters to the vision of the owners – there can be no better place than this.”

