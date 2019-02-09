This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He played an outstanding game' - Klopp praises Salah after hitting 20 goals in back-to-back seasons

The Egypt international has become the first Liverpool player to score 20 goals in consecutive seasons since Luis Suarez.

By The42 Team Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 8:22 PM
Klopp was very pleased with the Liverpool star.
Image: Rui Vieira
Image: Rui Vieira

JURGEN KLOPP FELT Mohamed Salah produced a masterful all-round performance after hitting his 20th goal of the season in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

Salah put the game beyond the visitors after 48 minutes at Anfield, converting Roberto Firmino’s backheel to build upon Sadio Mane’s headed opener and a brilliantly lobbed second from Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Egypt star is the first Liverpool player to reach 20 goals in consecutive seasons since Luis Suarez and Klopp was fulsome in his praise after his team returned to the Premier League summit ahead of Manchester City’s Sunday showdown with Chelsea.

“The record is good but the performance was really good. He played an outstanding game,” the Reds boss told a post-match news conference, having seen his players bounce back from consecutive draws against Leicester City and West Ham.

It was exactly the football he is able to play and that we want him to play; very involved in things, not only scoring but in the build-up as well, sometimes dropping deep, in the half-spaces, staying wide, all that stuff.

“That’s exactly how he has to play and he did it in an outstanding manner.

“The goal he scored, I don’t think you find a lot of players who would do what Bobby [Firmino] did in that moment. Most would try to shoot and be blocked, but he does a little pass and Mo is then obviously a pretty cool finisher.”

Wijnaldum starred for Liverpool despite being told to stay away from the team hotel on the eve of the game due to a bout of sickness and diarrhoea, while Klopp was boosted by the return of England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold from injury.

“Trent trained twice after four weeks out. It was good that we could bring him on and could see immediately what a fantastic player he is,” he added.

“Today was a day where the boys could really show that we can play a little bit of football. I’m really happy for them.”

Source: Peter Byrne

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was frustrated to see a marginal offside call go against his injury-hit side, when Mane powered home James Milner’s 24th-minute cross.

“The first goal is a huge moment in the match. We set up to try and frustrate Liverpool and restrict space. I thought that worked quite well for the opening period of the game,” he said.

“The crowd were very good for them and they started well but we hung in there. The first goal is a key moment – a second-phase set play, half a yard offside. A huge turning point in the match.

“I personally haven’t seen it but my coaching staff tell me that it’s clearly offside.”

On the pending introduction of video assistant referees in the Premier League next season, Howe added:

“Of course VAR will help us in those situations and I think that will benefit everybody. On goals like that, when they’re tight but are clearly offside, we’ll get the right decision.”

