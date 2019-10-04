This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 4 October, 2019
'If Liverpool put out a video of me like that, I'd leave' - Klopp slams Salzburg for releasing team-talk clip

A clip of manager Jesse Marsch’s half-time talk was published on social media.

By The42 Team Friday 4 Oct 2019, 7:20 PM
28 minutes ago 1,974 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4838039
Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch addressing the team at half-time.
Image: Richard Buxton Twitter
Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch addressing the team at half-time.
Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch addressing the team at half-time.
Image: Richard Buxton Twitter

JURGEN KLOPP VOWED he “would leave the club” if Liverpool ever broadcast one of his half-time team talks after Salzburg released Jesse Marsch’s dressing-room speech from their Champions League meeting at Anfield.

Liverpool beat Salzburg 4-3 on Wednesday, but it looked like being rather more comfortable after the Reds found themselves 3-0 up in the 36th minute – Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah netting.

Salzburg brought the game back to 3-3 by the hour, before Salah eventually put the game beyond them by scoring his second goal 21 minutes from the end.

A video of Salzburg coach Marsch’s half-time team talk appeared on social media the following day as he was praised for inspiring a rousing second-half response, after his side went into the break 3-1 down.

But Klopp said he would not tolerate any such move by Liverpool.

If LFCTV put out a video of me in a situation like that, I would leave the club,” Klopp told reporters on Friday ahead of the visit of Leicester City. “That’s the truth and that’s all I have to say about that.”

Joe Gomez came in for criticism after that clash, though Klopp leapt to his defence and is convinced it is normal that he and Virgil van Dijk might need a little bit of time before striking up a partnership.

He added: “It would be unfair to make Joe responsible for the goals we conceded because that was not the case. Players who have not played together for a while need some time to get used to each other again, that is normal.

“But in the first half an hour, nobody could see any issues. We were just exceptional. But what made this game especially difficult was how Salzburg defend. Each ball they won was immediately behind the line.

“Joe did outstandingly well in these situations because of the speed. The goals we conceded later, we conceded for different reasons.

“We lost the ball in difficult moments, where we were wide in our formation. That has nothing to do with the centre-halves, who are always the last line. We have to sort that earlier.

“I was fine with his performance, and it helps getting minutes of course. All good.”

