Jurgen Klopp to take a year off when he leaves Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has guided his side to three consecutive Premier League wins amid a promising start to the season.

JURGEN KLOPP REVEALED he intends to take an extended break from coaching when he leaves Liverpool.

The 52-year-old arrived at Anfield in 2015, replacing Brendan Rodgers after a hugely successful spell in charge of Borussia Dortmund.

Klopp has swiftly transformed the Reds into one of Europe’s most exciting teams, leading them to the Champions League title and second place in the Premier League last season.

The German’s contract with Liverpool runs out in 2022 and he says he is likely to take at least a year out of the game to recharge his batteries.

“I have absolute energy,” he told Kicker. “But I have one problem; I can’t do ‘a little bit’. I can only do ‘all or nothing’. When I decide that I cannot do it any longer then I will take a break for a year.

“After that year, a decision must then be taken. But chances are very high that my energy level will then be there once more and that I can then do the job the way I want to.”

Klopp has overseen a superb start to the 2019-20 season, guiding his side to three straight wins in the Premier League and beating Chelsea in the Uefa Super Cup final.

