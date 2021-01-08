BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 8 January 2021
Dundalk complete deal for Latvian international defender

Raivis Jurkovskis is the latest addition as the Lilywhites overhaul their squad.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 8 Jan 2021, 9:31 AM
File photo of Jurkovskis playing for Latvia in an U21 International against England in 2019.
Image: EMPICS Sport
THE OVERHAUL OF Dundalk’s squad continues apace with the club today confirming the signing of Latvian international defender Raivis Andris Jurkovskis. 

Jurkovskis is 24, and has made 13 senior international appearances. He is a full-back, and is added to the squad following the departures of long-serving duo Sean Gannon and Dane Massey. Gannon has joined Shamrock Rovers, while Massey announced his departure from the club yesterday.

Jurkovskis moves to Oriel Park on a free transfer, as his contract with Latvian side FK Liepaja had expired. Liepaja finished fifth in the Latvian top flight last season, qualifying for the new Uefa Conference League. 

“Raivis can play at full-back, on either side,” said Dundalk head coach Filippo Giovagnoli. “He is a really good player, strong, fast and physical. He is considered as one of the best players in Latvia and when we started to watch him, we had no doubt he was the player for us.”

