Just 3 points separate 4 teams at the top of the Championship after tonight's late drama

JAKE LIVERMOORE BOOSTED West Bromwich Albion’s bid for promotion to the Premier League as his late goal sealed a 3-2 victory at QPR on Tuesday.

Jefferson Montero’s first goal for Albion since arriving on loan from Swansea opened the scoring in the fifth minute.

Luke Freeman’s strike drew the hosts level at Loftus Road 10 minutes before half-time when he converted a Nahki Wells pass.

Jacob Murphy restored Albion’s lead just after the hour mark when he capitalised on a terrible mistake by Joel Lynch.

Darren Moore’s side were pegged back again by back Tomer Hemed’s 75th-minute penalty after Craig Dawson was adjudged to have fouled the on-loan Brighton striker.

But, with just seconds remaining, former Tottenham midfielder Livermore nudged home Mason Holgate’s low cross.

West Brom move within one point of second-placed Sheffield United and Leeds in third, and three of Championship leaders Norwich.

QPR have lost six consecutive league games as they slip dangerously close to the relegation battle.

