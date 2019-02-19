This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Just 3 points separate 4 teams at the top of the Championship after tonight's late drama

Jake Livermore boosted West Bromwich Albion’s bid for promotion to the Premier League.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 10:33 PM
West Brom celebrate at the final whistle.
Image: Bradley Collyer
West Brom celebrate at the final whistle.
Image: Bradley Collyer

JAKE LIVERMOORE BOOSTED West Bromwich Albion’s bid for promotion to the Premier League as his late goal sealed a 3-2 victory at QPR on Tuesday.

Jefferson Montero’s first goal for Albion since arriving on loan from Swansea opened the scoring in the fifth minute.

Luke Freeman’s strike drew the hosts level at Loftus Road 10 minutes before half-time when he converted a Nahki Wells pass.

Jacob Murphy restored Albion’s lead just after the hour mark when he capitalised on a terrible mistake by Joel Lynch.

Darren Moore’s side were pegged back again by back Tomer Hemed’s 75th-minute penalty after Craig Dawson was adjudged to have fouled the on-loan Brighton striker.

But, with just seconds remaining, former Tottenham midfielder Livermore nudged home Mason Holgate’s low cross. 

West Brom move within one point of second-placed Sheffield United and Leeds in third, and three of Championship leaders Norwich.

QPR have lost six consecutive league games as they slip dangerously close to the relegation battle.

AFP

