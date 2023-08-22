Advertisement
Evan Treacy/INPHO Justin Ferizaj has left Shamrock Rovers.
# Transfer
Latest League of Ireland star makes move to Serie A
Justin Ferizaj has joined newly-promoted Frosinone Calcio from Shamrock Rovers.
17 minutes ago

JUSTIN FERIZAJ HAS joined Serie A side Frosinone Calcio on a permanent deal from Shamrock Rovers.

The 18-year-old creative midfielder developed through the Hoops’ academy and broke into the club’s first team last June, appearing regularly during their European campaign and in the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

Ferizaj has represented Ireland to U-19 level and also qualifies for Albania through his parents.

He spent time on trial at Tottenham Hotspur in January and Championship club Blackburn Rovers were also interested in signing him.

Ferizaj was limited to four substitute appearances in the Premier Division this season and he has now opted for the move to Frosinone Calcio.

Former St Patrick’s Athletic defender James Abankwah is with Udinese while Ferizaj’s cousin, Kevin Zefi, also left Rovers for Italy in 2021.

The gifted winger joined Inter Milan two years ago and has recently been linked with following Cathal Heffernan to Newcastle United after the former Cork City centre back left AC Milan for the Premier League club’s academy earlier this month.

