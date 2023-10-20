Advertisement
James Crombie/INPHO McNulty previously managed Laois for three seasons from late 2010 to 2013.
Justin Time
Justin McNulty set for second spell as Laois football manager
Armagh All-Ireland winner, who is currently an MLA in Northern Ireland, is expected to be ratified on a three-year term next week.
21 minutes ago

JUSTIN MCNULTY IS set to be appointed for a second spell as Laois senior football manager, 10 years on from his first term in charge.

Laois GAA confirmed on Thursday evening that McNulty will be given a three-year term to run until 2026.

“Justin will work with the county board and players’ leadership group to finalise the coaching team over the coming weeks,” they said.

The Armagh All-Ireland winner previously took charge of Laois for three seasons from late 2010 to 2013 in what was his first inter-county management job.

Under his stewardship, Laois were promoted to Division 1 of the National Football League in 2011 — though they were relegated again the next season — and reached the All-Ireland quarter-finals in 2012.

His appointment is expected to be ratified at a meeting of the Laois county board next week.

McNulty, who succeeds Billy Sheehan as manager, is also currently an MLA in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

