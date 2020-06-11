This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 11 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rose seizes early lead on PGA return after 91-day shutdown, mixed start for McDowell and Lowry

No spectators were allowed at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which featured increased safety measures.

By AFP Thursday 11 Jun 2020, 8:19 PM
1 hour ago 757 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5120681
Shane Lowry in action at the Charles Schwab Challenge practice round.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Shane Lowry in action at the Charles Schwab Challenge practice round.
Shane Lowry in action at the Charles Schwab Challenge practice round.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

JUSTIN ROSE FIRED a seven-under par 63 to seize the early lead as the US PGA Tour ended a 91-day coronavirus shutdown and paid tribute to George Floyd.

Graeme McDowell is six off the lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge after carding a one-under 69 in an opening round which included three birdies.

McDowell started his round on the 10th hole, sinking 10 straight pars before hitting a birdie at the third. He dropped shots at the second and fourth, but a further brace of birdies at the sixth and eighth gave him a strong finish.

Shane Lowry is two shots further back after a one-over 71. The Offaly man hit two bogeys at the third and 16th holes, along with a birdie at the par-three eighth.

Rory McIlroy is on one-under after four holes at time of publication.

Rose birdied seven of his first 12 holes then closed with six pars to grab a one-stroke clubhouse lead over Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer.

No spectators were allowed at Colonial, which featured increased safety measures such as social distancing and temperature taking in the wake of the deadly disease outbreak.

World number one McIlroy, second-ranked Jon Rahm and third-ranked Brooks Koepka were set to tee off in the feature afternoon group in Fort Worth, Texas.

Spain’s Rahm could overtake four-time major winner McIlroy for the top spot with a win if the Northern Ireland star finishes in a four-way tie for second or solo third or worse.

The event observed a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. for George Floyd, whose killing by a white policeman in Minnesota sparked worldwide protests over racial and social injustice.

The time, 8:46, represents the eight minutes and 46 seconds in which the policeman held a knee to the back of the handcuffed black man.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan stood in silence at the first tee while three short air horn blasts halted play across the course as well as work on the practice putting green and driving range.

Prime scoring conditions greeted players with sunny skies and little to no wind.

England’s Rose, who turns 40 next month, began on the back nine and opened with a 25-foot birdie putt at 10, then added a birdie from eight feet at the 12th and followed by sinking an 18-footer for birdie at the par-3 13th.

The reigning Olympic champion struck again at the par-3 16th, holing a 12-foot birdie putt, and then ran off three birdies in a row to begin his second nine — making a four-foot putt at the par-5 first, a six-footer at the second and a 13-footer at the par-4 third.

Vegas, another 10th tee starter, sank a 21-foot birdie putt at 12 and ran off four in a row starting with a six-foot birdie putt at 17 and an 18-footer at 18, followed by tap-in birdies at the first and second.

The South American put his approach at the fifth three feet from the pin and made the birdie putt to pull within one of Rose, but missed the green and made bogey at the par-3 eighth before closing with a 21-foot birdie putt at the ninth.

With reporting from Sinéad Farrell 

- © AFP 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie