BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 16 January 2021
Advertisement

Sponsor Ralph Lauren drops Justin Thomas following homophobic slur in Hawaii

The world number three uttered the derogatory word towards himself after missing a putt at Kapalua last weekend.

By Press Association Saturday 16 Jan 2021, 10:10 AM
23 minutes ago 761 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5326985
World No 3 Justin Thomas.
World No 3 Justin Thomas.
World No 3 Justin Thomas.

CLOTHING COMPANY Ralph Lauren has terminated its sponsorship of Justin Thomas following the American’s homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Thomas, the world number three, was heard using the derogatory word towards himself after missing a par putt on the fourth hole at Kapalua last weekend.

The 27-year-old later apologised for the remark. He told the Golf Channel: “There’s just no excuse. I’m an adult, I’m a grown man. There’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It’s terrible. I’m extremely embarrassed.”

2.57467807 Thomas was heard using the derogatory word towards himself after missing a par putt on the fourth hole at Kapalua last weekend (Matthew Thayer/AP)

But Ralph Lauren this weekend announced it had severed ties with the golfer.

In a statement, the American clothing brand said: “We are disheartened by Mr Thomas’s recent language, which is entirely inconsistent with our values.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“While we acknowledge that he has apologised and recognises the severity of his words, he is a paid ambassador of our brand and his actions conflict with the inclusive culture that we strive to uphold.

“In reflecting on the responsibility we have to all of our stakeholders, we have decided to discontinue our sponsorship of Mr Thomas at this time.”

Thomas is expected to be fined for by the PGA Tour for the incident.

The PGA Tour said in a statement: “As he expressed after his round, we agree that Justin’s comment was unacceptable.”

In March last year, PGA Tour player Scott Piercy was dropped by his sponsors after sharing a homophobic meme on Instagram about former South Bend mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Pete Buttigieg.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie