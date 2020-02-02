This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 2 February, 2020
Ronaldo nets in ninth straight Serie A outing as Juve brush aside Fiorentina

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 50 times in 70 appearances for the Turin giants.

By The42 Team Sunday 2 Feb 2020, 2:10 PM
46 minutes ago 1,369 Views 4 Comments
Ronaldo celebrates a goal against Fiorentina.
CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS scored his 50th goal for Juventus as he netted twice in the Bianconeri’s 3-0 win over Fiorentina on Sunday.

The Portuguese came into the match on 48 strikes for the Turin side, who he joined in the summer of 2018 from Real Madrid, but gave Maurizio Sarri’s men the lead five minutes from the break via a penalty.

And with 10 minutes of the match remaining, he repeated the trick to bring up the landmark figure for the Turin side.

He has achieved the feat in just 70 matches.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is in his richest vein of form since making the move from Italy to Spain around 18 months ago, confirmed by the fact that he became just the second Juve player in history to score in nine successive Serie A matches.

Ronaldo equalled the feat first achieved by David Trezeguet, who got his goals from October to December 2005.

The 34-year-old, meanwhile, began his run in the 1 December fixture against Sassuolo, when he netted in a 2-2 draw. A week later he was on target in a 3-1 loss away to Lazio while further goals against Udinese (two) and Sampdoria followed before the winter break.

He started 2020 with a bang as he grabbed a hat-trick against Cagliari, also getting an assist in that fixture for good measure, before netting against Roma, Parma (two) and in last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Napoli.

While he failed to net in the Supercoppa Italiana loss to Lazio three days before Christmas, he did score a Champions League goal against Bayer Leverkusen during this spell and was also on the scoresheet against Roma in the Coppa Italia on 22 January.

He will attempt to keep the remarkable sequence going when Juve travel to face Verona on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, who is also Real Madrid’s record scorer having netted 450 times in 438 matches for the Santiago Bernabeu giants, has now taken 151 penalties during his career, including shootouts, with his tally standing at 126 converted and 25 missed – a success rate of 83.4%.

COMMENTS (4)

