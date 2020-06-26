This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 26 June, 2020
Juventus thump 10-man Lecce to go seven points clear in Serie A

With Lazio not in action until Saturday, Juventus took the opportunity to stretch their lead at the top.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Jun 2020, 10:51 PM
Dybala opened the scoring on 53 minutes.
Dybala opened the scoring on 53 minutes.
Juventus 4-0 Lecce

FABIO LUCIONI’S EARLY red card ensured it would be a comfortable night for Serie A leaders Juventus as they stretched their lead at the top to seven points.

Lucioni was shown a straight red shortly after the half-hour mark after he miscontrolled the ball and brought down Rodrigo Bentancur.

Second-half goals from Paulo Dybala, a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty, Gonzalo Higuain and Matthijs de Ligt gave Juve all three points, putting the pressure back on Lazio who host Fiorentina on Saturday night.

Dybala opened the scoring on 53 minutes with a sweet strike from the edge of the area before Ronaldo won and converted his own penalty nine minutes later, smashing it straight down the middle.

The hosts’ extra man really started to tell in the last 10 minutes as Higuain and then de Ligt added the gloss to the final score.

Read next:

