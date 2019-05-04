This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Saturday 4 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Juventus fan to be banned after 'aeroplane' taunt

The incident happened during Friday night’s 1-1 derby draw with Torino.

By AFP Saturday 4 May 2019, 10:46 PM
46 minutes ago 2,615 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4620495
Fans pictured during the game.
Image: Fabio Ferrari/Lapresse
Fans pictured during the game.
Fans pictured during the game.
Image: Fabio Ferrari/Lapresse

A JUVENTUS FAN caught on camera making aeroplane gestures to taunt Torino fans on the eve of the 70th anniversary of Supergra air disaster has been identified and will banned by the club, according to reports in Italy on Saturday.

The incident happened during Friday night’s 1-1 derby draw at Juventus Stadium, the day before the commemoration ceremony to honour the 31 victims of the disaster which included 18 members of the legendary ‘Grande Torino’ team.

An amateur video shot with a mobile phone showed the man with his arms opened wide to mimic the wings of a plane, with the images then posted on social media.

Juventus officials used surveillance cameras to identify the individual, who will be banned from attending matches in the stadium, Gazzetta Dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia reported.

The story is reminiscent to the incident in Southampton last February when some Saints fans mimed an aeroplane to make fun of Cardiff fans, following the death of Argentine Emiliano Sala.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to discuss all the week’s rugby news.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Soundcloud subscription code

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie