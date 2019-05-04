Juventus fan to be banned after 'aeroplane' taunt

A JUVENTUS FAN caught on camera making aeroplane gestures to taunt Torino fans on the eve of the 70th anniversary of Supergra air disaster has been identified and will banned by the club, according to reports in Italy on Saturday.

The incident happened during Friday night’s 1-1 derby draw at Juventus Stadium, the day before the commemoration ceremony to honour the 31 victims of the disaster which included 18 members of the legendary ‘Grande Torino’ team.

An amateur video shot with a mobile phone showed the man with his arms opened wide to mimic the wings of a plane, with the images then posted on social media.

Juventus officials used surveillance cameras to identify the individual, who will be banned from attending matches in the stadium, Gazzetta Dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia reported.

The story is reminiscent to the incident in Southampton last February when some Saints fans mimed an aeroplane to make fun of Cardiff fans, following the death of Argentine Emiliano Sala.

