Dublin: 10 °C Friday 15 February, 2019
Ronaldo and Dybala on target as Juventus go 14 points clear against Frosinone

Massimiliano Allegri’s men took another step towards the Scudetto on Friday night with a routine win.

By The42 Team Friday 15 Feb 2019, 10:48 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo was on target for the Old Lady on Friday night.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Cristiano Ronaldo was on target for the Old Lady on Friday night.
Cristiano Ronaldo was on target for the Old Lady on Friday night.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

JUVENTUS TOOK ANOTHER step towards an eighth Serie A title in a row with a routine 3-0 win over Frosinone on Friday.

A spectacular early goal from Paulo Dybala set Massimiliano Allegri’s side on their way at Allianz Stadium, before Leonardo Bonucci and Cristiano Ronaldo made the three points secure.

Juve were able to withdraw Ronaldo and Giorgio Chiellini in the second half, with their attentions now turning to the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The hosts needed only six minutes to break the deadlock, Dybala sending a stunning left-foot strike flying into the top-right corner from 25 yards out.

Juventus vs Frosinone - Serie A TIM 2018/2019 Paulo Dybala set the tempo with an early goal in the first half for Juventus. Source: Fabio Ferrari/Lapresse

It was 2-0 only 11 minutes later, with Bonucci prodding the ball in from on the line after Marco Sportiello had reacted well to save Mario Mandzukic’s diving header from a corner.

Juve rather eased off and allowed Frosinone to threaten, and Camillo Ciano sent a curling free-kick inches over the bar with the last kick of the first half.

Any fears of a possible comeback from the visitors were dispelled after 62 minutes, though, when Ronaldo swept home Mandzukic’s low cross from the right before being taken off for extra rest ahead of his return to Spain.

A fourth goal eluded them, with Federico Bernardeschi’s stinging strike beaten away by Sportiello, but Juve will head to the Wanda Metropolitano in confident mood.

