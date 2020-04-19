This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 19 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Juventus eye up summer move for Harry Kane

We check out all the transfer speculation around Europe with Real Madrid set to sell Gareth Bale.

By Garry Doyle Sunday 19 Apr 2020, 10:30 PM
14 minutes ago 312 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5078555
Juventus want Harry Kane (left).
Image: PA
Juventus want Harry Kane (left).
Juventus want Harry Kane (left).
Image: PA

JUVENTUS HAVE MADE it clear that they are planning a summer move for the Tottenham Hotspur and England forward, Harry Kane, after Real Madrid withdrew their interest in the 26-year-old.

Real are planning a summer clear-out with Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez both set to be sold. Financial issues are said to be the reason why they are staying away from Kane. Juventus, however, have made the striker their No1 target according to a report in today’s Corriere dello Sport.

Elsewhere on the football gossip scene, Paris Saint Germain have offered a new five-year deal, worth a reported €38m per year, to Neymar, their Brazilian forward.

A report in The Sun has suggested Arsenal may exchange Alexandre Lacazette, their 28-year old French forward, to Atletico Madrid, providing the Ghana midfielder, Thomas Party, moves to London as part of the deal.

Arsenal are also interested in Rodrigo Moreno, Valencia’s Spanish international winger and Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele. Meanwhile their former striker, Olivier Giroud, is set to join Inter Milan, according to reports in Italy. Inter are also chasing Everton’s Moise Kean.

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie