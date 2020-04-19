Juventus eye up summer move for Harry Kane

JUVENTUS HAVE MADE it clear that they are planning a summer move for the Tottenham Hotspur and England forward, Harry Kane, after Real Madrid withdrew their interest in the 26-year-old.

Real are planning a summer clear-out with Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez both set to be sold. Financial issues are said to be the reason why they are staying away from Kane. Juventus, however, have made the striker their No1 target according to a report in today’s Corriere dello Sport.

Elsewhere on the football gossip scene, Paris Saint Germain have offered a new five-year deal, worth a reported €38m per year, to Neymar, their Brazilian forward.

A report in The Sun has suggested Arsenal may exchange Alexandre Lacazette, their 28-year old French forward, to Atletico Madrid, providing the Ghana midfielder, Thomas Party, moves to London as part of the deal.



Arsenal are also interested in Rodrigo Moreno, Valencia’s Spanish international winger and Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele. Meanwhile their former striker, Olivier Giroud, is set to join Inter Milan, according to reports in Italy. Inter are also chasing Everton’s Moise Kean.

