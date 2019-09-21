This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 21 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aaron Ramsey scores on full debut as Juventus fight back against Verona

Juventus returned to winning ways with a 2-1 comeback win at home to Hellas Verona.

By The42 Team Saturday 21 Sep 2019, 7:32 PM
28 minutes ago 1,039 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4819263
Ramsey celebrates scoring for Juventus.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Ramsey celebrates scoring for Juventus.
Ramsey celebrates scoring for Juventus.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

AARON RAMSEY MARKED his full debut with a goal and Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty as Juventus came from behind to beat Hellas Verona 2-1 in Saturday’s Serie A clash at the Allianz Stadium.

The Italian champions handed first starts of the season to four players and trailed 1-0 to a fine Miguel Veloso strike before Ramsey got off the mark for his new club

Ronaldo scored the winner from the penalty spot early in the second half as Juve, who were held by Fiorentina last weekend and squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Atletico Madrid in midweek, returned to winning ways in Turin against opponents who finished with 10 men due to Marash Kumbulla’s injury-time dismissal.

The victory lifts Juventus to the top of Serie A – albeit with the champions having played a game more than the chasing pack – and it was a particularly special one for Gianluigi Buffon, who equalled Paolo Maldini’s record of 902 club appearances with his rare start.

Yet it could have turned out differently for Buffon as Verona were gifted a penalty 19 minutes in when Merih Demiral fouled Samuel Di Carmine inside the box.

Di Carmine slammed the penalty against the foot of the post and Darko Lazovic picked out the crossbar from the follow-up, but the ball was in the net 13 seconds later through Veloso’s unstoppable drive into the top-left corner.

Juventus had scored in their previous 12 home league meetings with Verona, however, and they were soon on level terms through Ramsey’s deflected shot from 25 yards.

The hosts moved in front inside four minutes of the second period as Koray Gunter needlessly challenged Juan Cuadrado and Ronaldo thumped the resulting penalty down the middle.

Buffon produced a brilliant stop to deny Lazovic in the final minute, but Verona’s hopes of snatching a point were effectively ended when Kumbulla tripped Blaise Matuidi and was shown a second yellow in added time.

Gavan Casey is joined by Andy Dunne and, from Japan, Murray Kinsella ahead of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie