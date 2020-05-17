Juventus closing in on deal to get Pogba back to Turin

JUVENTUS HOPE TO finalise a deal to bring Paul Pogba back to the club this summer and plan to offer Pogba’s French international team mate, Adrien Rabiot, as part of the deal.

That’s according to a report in respected French publication, L’Equipe. However, Spanish newspaper, Mundo Deportivo, have stated that Zinedine Zidane, the Real Madrid manager, is still confident that he can secure Pogba’s signature.

According to Mundo, Zidane has been constantly trying to persuade the club’s board since March to take the plunge and add Pogba to his squad.

Another Real Madrid target, Kylian Mbappe, now appears set to stay with Paris Saint Germain for at least one more year, according to L’Equipe.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are considering an €40m offer for Wilfried Zaha, the Crystal Palace winger. That, however, is dependent on the club’s proposed takeover being completed.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are set to receive €48m for Alvaro Morata, the Spanish forward who was a flop in the Premier League. The Irish Sun are reporting that they will use that money to attempt to get Jadon Sancho. The same newspaper claim that Manchester City will sign the precocious Argentine teenager, Thiago Almada.



In other transfer gossip, Arsenal have been linked to Neto, the Barcelona keeper; Leicester and Watford want Sporting Lisbon winger, Gonzalo Plata, while an interesting report has come out of Egypt this morning whereby Hany Ramzy, the teak tough defender who played against Ireland in Italia 90, has said on Egyptian TV that Mo Salah turned down the chance to move from Liverpool to Real Madrid in 2018.

