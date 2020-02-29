This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 29 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Juventus quarantine entire U23 squad

The move was made after recent opponents Pianese tested positive for the illness.

By The42 Team Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 10:48 PM
51 minutes ago 1,883 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5028003
Juventus' U23s in action against Pianese.
Juventus' U23s in action against Pianese.
Juventus' U23s in action against Pianese.

JUVENTUS HAVE quarantined their entire U23 squad and ceased the team’s training after players of recent opponents Pianese tested positive for the illness.

The Bianconeri’s second team faced Serie C rivals Pianese in Turin on 23 February and since then the club from Piancastagnaio, Tuscany has confirmed four players have tested positive for the virus that emerged in China’s Hubei province towards the end of last year.

As such, Juve have taken preventative measures, but insist none of their players have shown symptoms.

“The training activities of the Juventus U23 team are temporarily suspended,” a statement read on Saturday.

“The preventive measure was decided upon indication, and pending further official communications, by the health authorities of Alessandria (Hygiene and Public Health Service – SISP), with whom the Juventus health personnel are in constant contact.

“The reason is the new cases of contagion of COVID-19, which have emerged in the last few hours among the players of the US Pianese, who the Bianconeri faced on February 23 at the Moccagatta in Alessandria.

“It is specified that, six days after the game, the Juventus players remain asymptomatic and are under medical supervision. Juventus is in constant contact with LegaPro.”

Coronavirus’ spread to Italy has wreaked havoc on sporting events, leading to postponements at all levels, including Serie A.

Top-flight matches have been postponed for a second successive weekend, with Sunday’s Derby d’Italia among those to be called off and rescheduled.

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie