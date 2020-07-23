This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 23 July, 2020
Advertisement
Brilliant solo goal from former Man City youngster leaves Juventus stunned

A win over Udinese would have handed Maurizio Sarri’s side a ninth consecutive title, but Seko Fofana left them disappointed.

By AFP Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 8:39 PM
24 minutes ago 1,319 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5158353

JUVENTUS FELL TO a shock 2-1 defeat at Udinese on Thursday to miss the chance to seal the Serie A title for the ninth time in a row.

Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt had put the defending champions ahead three minutes before the break in Udine.

But a diving Ilija Nestorovski header seven minutes after the break got Udinese level with ex-Man City youngster Seko Fofana scoring the winner in injury time.

Juventus remain six points ahead of second-placed Atalanta with three games left to play, and have another chance to seal the title for the 36th time at home against 14th-placed Sampdoria on Sunday.

Udinese earned a precious three points to move up to 15th position.

Lazio, 11 points behind Juventus in fourth, play at Cagliari later on Thursday.

© – AFP, 2020 

AFP

