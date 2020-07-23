Brilliant solo goal from former Man City youngster leaves Juventus stunned

Seko Fofana scores in the 92’ to give Udinese (+510) the victory pic.twitter.com/EsVbR2mMRV — Bet The Footy (@betthefooty) July 23, 2020

JUVENTUS FELL TO a shock 2-1 defeat at Udinese on Thursday to miss the chance to seal the Serie A title for the ninth time in a row.

Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt had put the defending champions ahead three minutes before the break in Udine.

But a diving Ilija Nestorovski header seven minutes after the break got Udinese level with ex-Man City youngster Seko Fofana scoring the winner in injury time.

Juventus remain six points ahead of second-placed Atalanta with three games left to play, and have another chance to seal the title for the 36th time at home against 14th-placed Sampdoria on Sunday.

Udinese earned a precious three points to move up to 15th position.

Lazio, 11 points behind Juventus in fourth, play at Cagliari later on Thursday.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

© – AFP, 2020