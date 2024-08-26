Vlahovic on the double as Juventus maintain winning start to Serie A

DUSAN VLAHOVIC SCORED twice as Juventus made it two convincing wins to start the Serie A season with a 3-0 victory at Verona on Monday.

Thiago Motta’s side, who started the campaign with a 3-0 win over Como, are the only team boasting a 100% after two matches and sit top of the early table.

Juventus are hoping to challenge for a first Scudetto since 2019/20.

Motta has taken over as head coach following Massimiliano Allegri’s sacking after his outburst in the aftermath of their Italian Cup final win in May.

Juve slipped away last season to come third in Serie A, although that was their highest finish in four years.

Vlahovic gave The Old Lady the lead at Verona just before the half-hour.

Nicolo Savona, a 21-year-old defender making his full debut for the club, headed home Juve’s second goal before half-time from Samuel Mbangula’s cross.

Belgian Mbangula now has a goal and two assists in his first two games for the senior team since being promoted from the youth ranks.

Vlahovic made the points safe with a penalty just eight minutes into the second period.

Juventus will likely face their biggest test of the early weeks of the campaign when they host Roma on Sunday.

– © AFP 2024