The K Club to host three of the next five Irish Opens

Rory McIlroy in action at The K Club during the 2016 Irish Open.

Rory McIlroy in action at The K Club during the 2016 Irish Open.

THE IRISH OPEN will be played at The K Club in 2023, 2025 and 2027, it has been announced today.

The Kildare venue has agreed a long-term deal with the DP World Tour to host the tournament, as well as the Challenge Tour’s Irish Challenge in the intervening three years from this July.

It is 16 years since The K Club became the first Irish course to host the Ryder Cup, while the Irish Open has taken place there once previously – when Rory McIlroy triumphed in 2016.

Advertisement

This year’s Irish Open is scheduled for Mount Juliet, from 30 June to 3 July.

The K Club is well known as a venue for hosting successful, international golf events. Today we are thrilled to announce, beginning July 22, we will host the Irish Challenge followed by the @IrishOpen_ in 23. Each will run on alternative years up to 2027. https://t.co/DByqzVZak7 pic.twitter.com/jY7FfXsLQM — The K Club (@thekclub) April 25, 2022

“We share a special connection with The K Club through their hosting of the 2006 Ryder Cup, and we thank them for their commitment to the development of Irish golf through this long-term deal with both the DP World Tour and Challenge Tour,” said Guy Kinnings, the DP World Tour’s Deputy CEO, Ryder Cup Director and Chief Commercial Officer.

“This news, along with the announcement earlier in the year of Horizon as title sponsors of the Irish Open until at least 2027, underlines the strength of our sport in Ireland, as we build towards the return of the Ryder Cup to Irish shores for its centenary edition in five years’ time at Adare Manor.”

Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, added: “Ireland has a rich tradition in producing world-class golfing talent and I am particularly delighted to see so many Irish golfers in the field for the 2022 tournament.

“The Government’s investment in the Golf Ireland Professional Scheme continues to assist Ireland’s emerging professional players as they strive to progress through the ranks. The Horizon Irish Open is a wonderful showcase for Irish golf and for Ireland as a tourism destination.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“Our passion for golf, combined with our renowned tradition of hospitality, makes us want to share our courses and our companionship with visitors. The K Club will be the perfect host for the spectators present and for an international audience, following play from around the world.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!