This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 21 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kaepernick's NFL settlement less than $10 million -- report

Many commentators felt the former quarterback was in line for much more after alleging collusion between team owners.

By AFP Thursday 21 Mar 2019, 10:36 PM
36 minutes ago 1,163 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4555019
Kaepernick's Nike ad on the streets of New York last year.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Kaepernick's Nike ad on the streets of New York last year.
Kaepernick's Nike ad on the streets of New York last year.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FORMER SAN FRANCISCO quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who led kneeling protests during NFL games, and ex-teammate Eric Reid will receive less than $10 million (€8.8m) after settling collusion lawsuits against the league, the Wall Street Journal reported today.

Kaepernick’s 2016 kneeling protest of racial inequality and social injustice during US national anthems became a target for complaints by US President Donald Trump, who asked NFL club owners to fire players who kneeled before games.

Kaepernick, like former 49ers safety Reid, sued the league claiming team owners had colluded to keep him out of the NFL since he opted out of his contract in March 2017.

A confidential settlement deal between the NFL and the players was announced last month, but the Journal, citing unnamed sources briefed on terms of the settlement, said the amount they will receive to end the legal fight was less than $10 million.

What had been seen as a victory for the players might instead have been a bargain for the NFL given the money the pair could have won had they prevailed in court.

The story said it was uncertain how much each would be paid and how much they would have after legal fees. But under NFL contract terms with its players union, 31-year-old Kaepernick could have made up to three times what an arbitrator said he lost as a result of collusion.

With a possible annual salary of around $15 million for two lost seasons, Kaepernick could have been in line for $90 million while the NFL would have endured a costly litigation in public.

Kevin Williams: Nike's Colin Kaepernick campaign is genius Eli Harold and Kaepernick kneel during the anthem before a game against the Dolphins in 2016. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Kaepernick and Reid claimed club owners kept them out of the league as a result of the kneeling protest, costing them prime earning years at the peak of their careers. Kaepernick has missed the past two seasons. Reid was signed by Carolina midway into last season.

Trump dubbed any player who kneeled a “son of a bitch” in September 2017, saying such players were insulting the nation and its soldiers, and more than 200 players sat or kneeled in the weeks that followed at the height of the protest.

The NFL, the world’s richest sports league, issued a new policy last May requiring players to stand or stay in the locker room, but it was pulled back and in July a joint NFL-union statement said no rules regarding the anthem would be imposed.

Nike signed an endorsement deal with Kaepernick last September.

Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne dissect Ireland’s disappointing Six Nations campaign, and discuss the pros and cons of rugby’s new law proposals in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    The Six Nations fixtures for 2020 and 2021 have just been announced
    CHELTENHAM
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    92nd-minute winner spares Wales' blushes as they're pushed all the way by Trinidad and Tobago
    92nd-minute winner spares Wales' blushes as they're pushed all the way by Trinidad and Tobago
    'Work, do the right things and it will come again' - Klopp keeps the faith with Salah
    'Of course we want him to stay': Pogba backs Solskjaer to get permanent Man United job
    IRELAND
    'He told me that I was Ireland captain and then the Debs went out the window!'
    'He told me that I was Ireland captain and then the Debs went out the window!'
    Boost for Leinster as McGrath, Leavy and Tomane make injury returns
    Ireland's wars, the first Dáil and rural electrification - A look at the National Museum of Ireland's 2019 programme
    HURLING
    Caroline Currid, a key part of Limerick's All-Ireland success, not involved this year
    Caroline Currid, a key part of Limerick's All-Ireland success, not involved this year
    Fresh from Ballyhale's triumph, Cody hits 0-8 to guide St Kieran's into All-Ireland final
    Details revealed for Cork and Kilkenny charity hurling game in aid of Kieran O'Connor

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie