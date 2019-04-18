This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 18 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Napoli confirm €150 million release clause for Man United-linked Koulibaly

The defender has been linked with the likes of United and Chelsea but it appears a huge bid will be needed to secure his signature.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 11:14 AM
1 hour ago 2,335 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4598092
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

NAPOLI HAVE FIRED a warning to any clubs interested in signing Kalidou Koulibaly by insisting that he’s not for sale, although head coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed his €150 million release clause.

That isn’t due to kick in until 2021, with Koulibaly having signed a new deal with Napoli back in September 2018 that will tie him to the club until 2023.

The 27-year-old has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea although it appears it will take a huge bid for the Naples club to even consider a sale.

Ancelotti told reporters: “The best centre-back in the world? Yes. And he has more room for improvement. He’s worth €150 million and he is non-transferable.

“Koulibaly’s contract will expire in 2023. In 2021 he will have a €150 million release clause, but Napoli do not need to sell, the president does not want to sell and the question does not arise.”

The Senegal international is preparing to face Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday, with the Gunners 2-0 ahead in the tie courtesy of goals from Aaron Ramsey and an own goal from Koulibaly.

The first leg was, however, marred by allegations of racist abuse towards the centre-back that has seen Arsenal confirm they are investigating the video that appeared on social media.

That came after more reports of racist abuse in Italian football, with Juventus duo Moise Kean and Blaise Matuidi having suffered alleged abuse by Cagliari fans.

Serie A subsequently confirmed they were investigating the incident, where it’s alleged monkey chants were aimed at the players, while Kean was handed a €2k fine for diving during the same game.

And Ancelotti expressed his dismay at the situation, urging those supporters that are behind the accusations to stop.

He added: “I was speechless. It’s unacceptable. Intolerable. Chants against Koulibaly, Kean and Matuidi, insults to [Sinisa] Mihajlovic when he returned to Florence. Enough. Enough. Enough. Enough. Enough.

“It is no longer possible to conceive football in this way. This is not the football we love.”

Napoli are currently 17 points behind Juventus in the Serie A table although are on course to secure their place in the Champions League next season, with them being seven points ahead of third-placed Inter and a further five clear of AC Milan.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie