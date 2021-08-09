Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 9 August 2021
Advertisement

Kellie Harrington has ability to be 'very successful' in pro ranks, says Barry McGuigan

And a mega fight with Katie Taylor would be ‘massive’.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Aug 2021, 9:57 AM
10 minutes ago 1,087 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5518553
Kellie Harrington and High Performance Director Bernard Dunne celebrate with her gold medal yesterday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Kellie Harrington and High Performance Director Bernard Dunne celebrate with her gold medal yesterday.
Kellie Harrington and High Performance Director Bernard Dunne celebrate with her gold medal yesterday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

BARRY MCGUIGAN THINKS Ireland’s newest Olympic gold medal hero has everything it takes to make it in the professional boxing game. 

And the former world champion says a pro clash of Kellie Harrington and Katie Taylor ‘would be an amazing fight’. 

“She could stay around until 2024 and box in Paris which is only three years away,” McGuigan said on Morning Ireland earlier when asked about Harrington’s options after her dramatic Olympic final victory yesterday morning.

“She could box in the world amateur championships between now and then and she’s already won that.

“She’s right up there. She could stay in the amateurs or she could turn professional and move away to America or box in the UK or box at home.

“There’s a number of options available to her so it’s entirely up to Kellie. I suppose at the moment she just wants to have a rest and celebrate.

“She’s has achieved the pinnacle of the amateur game and you can’t get much better than the world championships and the Olympic Games and the gold medals. So it’ll be old hat going back over that ground.

“So she has the chance to turn professional and she has the ability to be very successful.”

katie-taylor-celebrates-after-her-victory Katie Taylor celebrates victory over Natasha Jonas. Source: Matchroom Boxing/Dave Thompson/INPHO

Katie Taylor has gone on to be a two-weight world champion in the wake of her gold medal win in London nine years ago. If Harrington does decide to turn professional, McGuigan says the possibility of a showdown between the two would draw huge interest.  

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“If she did turn professional, that’s a massive fight at home for her because you don’t get fighters that are that talented in the same weight division very often,” he said, “so it’s a great opportunity for her to box at home and to box someone as, you know, legendary as Katie Taylor. That would be an amazing fight.”

boxing-sse-hydro Source: PA

“But the decision of course is going to be down to Kellie herself and her family and it’s a tough decision to make. It’s a tough old road the professional boxing game and I’m sure Katie Taylor would tell you that.

“But those opportunities are available to her and I very much wish her the very best of luck.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie