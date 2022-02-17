Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 17 February 2022
Advertisement

Tearful Kamila Valieva falls twice and misses out on medal at Winter Olympics

Nine days after being notified of a failed drugs test, the 15-year-old finished fourth in the final standings.

By Press Association Thursday 17 Feb 2022, 3:01 PM
37 minutes ago 2,678 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5685823
Kamila Valieva slips and falls during her routine.
Image: PA
Kamila Valieva slips and falls during her routine.
Kamila Valieva slips and falls during her routine.
Image: PA

Updated 17 minutes ago

NINE DAYS AFTER being notified of a failed drugs test, 15-year-old Kamila Valieva fell apart in front of the watching world on Thursday, finishing outside of the medal positions following a dramatic Olympic women’s free skate.

On another evening of unforgettable drama at the Capital Indoor Arena, Valieva, who started with a two-point advantage after Tuesday’s program, fell twice and suffered a series of further errors to fall to fourth place in the final standings.

Gold went to her Russian compatriot, 17-year-old Anna Shcherbakova, for a season’s best 175.75, taking her to a total of 255.95, just over four points clear of the third member of Eteri Tutberidze’s controversial Sambo-17 club, whose programme included no fewer than five quad jumps.

Kaori Sakamoto hung on to bronze and in a further twist, Valieva’s drop out of contention meant a flower ceremony – and subsequently Friday’s medal ceremony – could take place as originally scheduled.

Valieva, who had shown only a few signs of pressure during her short program, struggled to maintain her composure after falling on her first triple. She left the ice in tears, and was consoled by Tutberidze after the scores were announced.

All the talk of asterisks being applied to the Olympic record, and of medals being retrospectively sent by post, were rendered irrelevant in just under four minutes of drama on the ice.

Valieva had been the focus of extraordinary attention since her positive test was revealed last Tuesday, one day after the conclusion of the team event. Her automatic provisional suspension was lifted by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, whose decision was effectively upheld by CAS despite an appeal led by the International Testing Agency.

A number of athletes and former athletes, including direct rivals of Valieva, had questioned her right to remain in the competition or the perceived unfairness of allowing her compete in spite of her positive sample.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

That sense of injustice was lent more oxygen following a report in the New York Times on Wednesday that Valieva’s sample contained not only trimetazidine but two other legal heart medications, Hypoxen and L-Carnitine, which the Russian’s team even listed on her doping control form.

The Russians claimed Valieva may have tested positive for a micro-dose of the banned substance because she shared a drinking cup with her grandfather, who is prescribed the medicine.

First published today at 14.39

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie