Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern thump Dortmund to keep pace with leaders Leverkusen

HARRY KANE SCORED a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thrashed Borussia Dortmund 4-0 away, closing the gap with leaders Bayer Leverkusen to two points.

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer lauded his striker, telling German TV “that’s his experience, he brought it with him to the Bundesliga from England and he shows us it week after week.”

“We’ve got some quick guys up front and with them we really hurt Dortmund.”

Stung by a midweek German Cup elimination by third-division Saarbruecken, Leverkusen’s 3-2 win at Hoffenheim earlier on Saturday meant injury-hit Bayern were five points behind Xabi Alonso’s side at kickoff.

The visitors however crafted the perfect response, scoring two goals in the opening nine minutes to grab a hold on the match.

France centre-back Dayot Upamecano, cleared to play just hours before the match after missing a month with a hamstring injury, headed Bayern in front four minutes in from a Leroy Sane pass.

The former Man City winger laid on Bayern’s second on the counter, slipping a perfect pass across the face of goal for Kane to tap in.

Unbeaten at home for more than a year, Dortmund were shell-shocked by the power of the supposedly weakened visiting side.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic made four changes early in the second-half as his side hoped to chase the game but Bayern scored next, Kane stroking in a controlled finish with 15 minutes remaining.

“The way we played during the week, it was bitter” Neuer said of the German Cup loss “but we showed what we can do today.”

“Bayern were simply more aggressive in the duels and simply more dangerous on the counter attack” said Dortmund ‘keeper Gregor Kobel, who made several key saves early in the second half.

The England captain scored again in injury time and now has 15 league goals in 10 matches since joining Bayern from Tottenham in the summer.

Bayern have not lost to Dortmund in the league since 2018.

Earlier on Saturday, goals in each half from Alex Grimaldo took Bayer Leverkusen to a 3-2 win at Hoffenheim.

Unbeaten Leverkusen, who have now won nine and drawn one in the league, made difficult work of the win, allowing Hoffenheim to score twice in two minutes to let a 2-0 lead slip. The visitors re-took the lead thanks to a late Grimaldo goal.

Union Berlin’s woes continued ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League visit to Napoli, losing 3-0 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Elsewhere, Mainz won their first match of the season, shocking RB Leipzig 2-0 at home thanks to goals from Lee Jae-sung and Leandro Barriero, just days after sacking manager Bo Svensson.

Freiburg fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach, Italy midfielder Vincenzo scoring a penalty in the sixth minute of injury time to level the scores.

Cologne were held 1-1 at home to Augsburg, meaning Steffen Baumgart’s side will finish the match in last place.

– © AFP 2023