This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 20 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He gets the crowd off their feet' - 16-year-old Dembele impresses on Celtic debut

Hoops boss Neil Lennon heaped praise on the teenager after his second-half cameo at Parkhead yesterday.

By Ben Blake Monday 20 May 2019, 6:33 PM
40 minutes ago 1,761 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4644233
Dembele has a strike at goal during yesterday's game.
Image: Jane Barlow
Dembele has a strike at goal during yesterday's game.
Dembele has a strike at goal during yesterday's game.
Image: Jane Barlow

KARAMOKO DEMBELE HAD a day to remember at Celtic Park yesterday. 

With the club in party mode ahead of the trophy presentation for their eighth Scottish Premiership title in a row, the 16-year-old forward was handed his first-team debut. 

Coming on as a half-time substitute for Oliver Burke, the youngster didn’t take long to catch the eye with fearless running and a willingness to shoot on sight. 

Dembele, who became the club’s second-youngest player ever in the 2-1 win over Hearts, didn’t cap the occasion with a goal, but he showed enough to excite Hoops fans looking ahead to next season. 

“He’s great to watch,” said manager Neil Lennon. “He is the type of player that you want at Celtic. He gets the crowd off their feet with his football intelligence. Everyone talks about the skill, but his football intelligence is very good.

“I’m delighted for him. Obviously we need to keep a lid on it, but it’s great for the fans that they have seen the glimpse of the future.

It was a great time, at the end of the season, and to get 45 minutes. The kid is 16, we know how talented he is and we just want to develop him in the right way.

“He has been training with the first team and he has had a very good season with the reserve team, and I had no hesitation giving him 45 minutes. There was always a plan to give him some game-time, but with Burkey going off, we thought we should throw him in there and let him play.”

Celtic face the same opponents at Hampden Park on Saturday, and the teenager could again be involved. 

Watch his highlights and celebrations with his family below: 

Source: Celtic FC/YouTube

Celtic first-team coach Damien Duff took the player aside to give him some advice after the final whistle too.

Great to see.

 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie