BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Thursday 7 January 2021
Advertisement

Benzema to stand trial over attempted sex tape blackmail of France team-mate Valbuena

The Real Madrid striker is accused of involvement in a plot to extort money by threatening to make the video public in 2015.

By AFP Thursday 7 Jan 2021, 2:04 PM
17 minutes ago 570 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5318853
Karim Benzema (right) and Mathieu Valbuena as France team-mates in 2014.
Image: Montigny Philippe
Karim Benzema (right) and Mathieu Valbuena as France team-mates in 2014.
Karim Benzema (right) and Mathieu Valbuena as France team-mates in 2014.
Image: Montigny Philippe

REAL MADRID STRIKER Karim Benzema is to face trial for complicity in an attempt to blackmail in a case linked to a sex tape featuring his former France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena, French prosecutors said today.

Benzema, 33, made 81 international appearances but has not been selected for his country since the affair came to light in 2015.

He is accused of involvement in a plot to extort money from Valbuena by threatening to make the video public.

Four other men will also stand trial.

Benzema argues that a police officer used dishonest methods to draw him into the affair.

Valbuena, who was selected 52 times for France and now plays for Greek club Olympiakos, received a call from a blackmailer who threatened to release the video, and contacted the police.

Benzema has scored 261 goals for Real since joining the Spanish giants in 2009 and has been a key part of the team that has won the Champions League six times since then.

He and Valbuena were international team-mates at the time of the affair and were in the France squad for the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

But neither player was selected by coach Didier Deschamps for the Euro 2016 finals on home soil in which France were beaten in the final by Portugal.

They were also left in the cold when France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia with younger players, led by Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, forming the France attack.

Benzema’s lawyer Sylvain Cormier said he was not surprised the matter was going to trial, but said the decision was “as absurd as it was predictable”.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie