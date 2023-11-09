Advertisement
James Crombie/INPHO Monaghan's Karl Gallagher.
Potential Move

Monaghan's Karl Gallagher invited to trial for spot with Adelaide Crows

The AFL side first identified Gallagher as a potential recruit in 2019.
1 hour ago

MONAGHAN FOOTBALLER KARL Gallagher has been invited to pre-season training with AFL side Adelaide Crows to trial for a Category B rookie spot.

The 21-year-old, who was part of the Monaghan side who reached the All-Ireland semi-final this year, was first identified as a potential recruit at an AFL Combine testing day in 2019.

“He’s got good speed, agility and a vertical leap, and has already done some work with Mark Keane in Ireland,” Crows National Recruiting Manager Hamish Ogilvie told the club website about Gallagher.

“He was super impressive at the 2019 combine before Covid put a dampener on Irish recruiting for a couple of years.

“But we stayed in contact, followed his career and he has a good attitude and a thirst to have a go at a new challenge.

“There are no guarantees but we are looking forward to seeing him on the track.”

If Gallagher is successful, he would be the first Monaghan man to earn an AFL contract.

