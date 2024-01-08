Monaghan's Karl Gallagher signs two-year deal with Adelaide Crows

MONAGHAN’S KARL GALLAGHER has joined the Adelaide Crows as a Category B rookie on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old, who arrived in Adelaide in November, secured a list spot for this season after impressing during a pre-season trial before Christmas at West Lakes. He was previously involved in Monaghan’s championship run to the All-Ireland semi-final and will be a huge loss to Vinny Corey’s charges in 2024.

A report on the Crows website says that Gallagher has been on their radar since standing out at an AFL combine in 2019.

“Karl has been able to showcase all the qualities we knew he had such as speed, power, athleticism and smarts,” said Adelaide GM List Management and Strategy Justin Reid.

“He’s worked really hard since arriving and earnt the respect of his coaches and teammates at training.

“Importantly Karl has a really strong desire to learn and work on his craft which will hold him in good stead.

“We are looking forward to his development with a full pre-season under his belt.”

