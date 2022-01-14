Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 14 January 2022
Ex-Ireland underage centre to make Montpellier debut against Leinster

Drogheda native Karl Martin left the province to sign an academy deal with the French club last April.

By The42 Team Friday 14 Jan 2022, 12:55 PM
1 hour ago 4,010 Views 1 Comment
Martin lining out for Leinster's U19s.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DROGHEDA’S KARL MARTIN will make his debut for Montpellier in Sunday’s Champions Cup meeting with Leinster at the RDS. 

The 19-year-old centre played underage rugby with Leinster and represented Ireland at U18 level. 

Last April, former Boyne RFC man Martin signed an academy deal with the Top 14 side and he was named on the bench when the teams were due to play in December. 

However, Montpellier were awarded a 28-0 win due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Leinster camp. 

Heach coach Philippe Saint-Andre has picked a second-string side for this weekend’s fixture — making 15 changes to the team that defeated Biarritz 27-12 in the Top 14 on 27 December.

That means young players such as Martin will be given the opportunity to gain valuable experience. 

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey review Munster-Ulster, discuss some interesting Irish moves, and weigh up the potential for a salary cap in the URC

