Ex-Ireland underage centre to make Montpellier debut against Leinster

DROGHEDA’S KARL MARTIN will make his debut for Montpellier in Sunday’s Champions Cup meeting with Leinster at the RDS.

The 19-year-old centre played underage rugby with Leinster and represented Ireland at U18 level.

Last April, former Boyne RFC man Martin signed an academy deal with the Top 14 side and he was named on the bench when the teams were due to play in December.

However, Montpellier were awarded a 28-0 win due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Leinster camp.

Heach coach Philippe Saint-Andre has picked a second-string side for this weekend’s fixture — making 15 changes to the team that defeated Biarritz 27-12 in the Top 14 on 27 December.

That means young players such as Martin will be given the opportunity to gain valuable experience.

