Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watches on as daughter Karna makes Man Utd debut

KARNA SOLSKJAER – THE daughter of former Manchester United player and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – made her senior debut for the club in their 2-0 Women’s FA Cup fourth round victory at Bridgwater on Sunday.

Solskjaer stepped off the bench with Ella Toone having wrapped up victory with an 82nd-minute strike to add to Charlotte Buxton’s first-half own goal.

Nineteen-year-old forward Solskjaer replaced Ivana Fuso for the last five minutes, much to the delight of Ole Gunnar and wife Silje, who were watching from the stands.

Vivianne Miedema’s first-half strike was enough to send Arsenal through to the fifth round against London City at Meadow Park.

Republic of Ireland skipper Katie McCabe played the full 90 minutes for the Gunners.

The visitors had frustrated the Women’s Super League leaders after goalkeeper Shae Yanez pulled off a number of saves, including a magnificent stop to deny Beth Mead.

Miedema got the only goal of the game a minute before the break when she was on hand to tap in from close range.

Lucy Whipp scored to help Birmingham seal their progression, although they needed extra time to see off second-tier Sunderland 2-1.

Veatriki Sarri opened the scoring for Blues with a left-footed effort into the top corner, before Keira Ramshaw equalised four minutes from time.

However, Whipp put the hosts back in front 10 minutes into extra time when she nodded in Gemma Lawley’s cross to earn victory.