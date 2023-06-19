Former Dundalk and Waterford player Karolis Chvedukas dies suddenly aged 32

FORMER DUNDALK AND Waterford FC player Karolis Chvedukas has passed away suddenly at the age of 32.

The Lithuanian international, who earned 20 senior caps for his country, joined Dundalk from Suduva in 2018 and made a total of 12 appearances for the club. He scored one goal for the side in an 8-0 win over Limerick in February 2018.

He also had a spell with Waterford, where he played 22 times for the club in the 2019 season. He spent time at Maltese side Oratory Youths and Finnish outfit KPV Kokkola before returning to his native country with Marijampolė City.

His sudden death was confirmed by the Lithuanian Football Federation on Monday.

“I lived with Karolis in Belfry Drive during his time in Dundalk,” said Dundalk manager Stephen O’Donnell, “and it was terrible news to receive on Monday, really shocking, to be honest.

“You get hit with this sort of news every now and again… people you played with, and people you may have come across when you were younger dying, and it really sets you back.

“Karolis was a great character around the place. He was quiet but he had his personality. From a football point of view, he probably didn’t play as much as he would have liked here, but he was capped by Lithuania which shows the quality he had.

“It’s really shocking and the likes of myself, Patrick Hoban, John Mountney, Robbie Benson and Brian Gartland, who were playing here when Karolis was, along with everyone at the club, send our condolences to his family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Waterford FC also paid tribute to their former player today.

“Waterford FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Blues midfielder Karolis Chvedukas.

“The Lithuanian international played 22 times for the club in the 2019 season.

“Our thoughts are with Karolis’ family and friends.

“May he rest in peace.”

