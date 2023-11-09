FAI waiting on final piece of paperwork to confirm transfer of Leicester winger McAteer

THE TRANSFER OF Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer to Ireland awaits the completion of one final piece of paperwork, Stephen Kenny has confirmed.

Kenny revealed last month that he was close to securing an international transfer for a winger in the Championship, who was subsequently identified as McAteer. The Irish boss hoped McAteer would be in contention for the November international window, which features a concluding Euro 2024 qualifier away to Netherlands and a home friendly game against New Zealand.

He hasn’t made it in time, however, and even if his transfer had been completed, he would likely have missed out through injury.

“There’s still a bit of paperwork we need on Kasey to get over the line but he’s been out over a month with a hamstring injury”, said Kenny at a press briefing yesterday. “I was at their Leicester against Blackburn game and in full sprint his hamstring went. He’s just back in the Leicester squad. We’ve still one piece of paperwork outstanding.”

It therefore looks unlikely that Kenny and McAteer will work together at all. Kenny’s contract ends at the conclusion of this Euros campaign, and with a playoff now all but an impossibility, that campaign will end later this month. While it’s expected the FAI will not renew his contract, Kenny says he has not been told he will coach Ireland for the final time this month.

Advertisement

“If I knew it was the case, I probably would have released a statement or something but that isn’t the case”, said Kenny. I’ve been told no decision [will be] made until after the New Zealand game so I’ll take that at face value. I respect that. So, from our point of view we’ve just got to prepare well for Holland and New Zealand and put in strong performances over the week.”

Kenny is, however, aware of the probabilities. ”I live in the real world”, he said at one point yesterday. “I’m a realist. I understand that. I’ve been under pressure and so forth, of course, but at the same time I know we’ve done a lot of exceptional work as well.”

The 24-man squad he has named for this month’s game, he says, is a reflection of that work, and it’s hard to disagree with him. Of that selection, only Alan Browne, Shane Duffy, Callum Robinson, and Matt Doherty were not given their competitive debuts by Kenny.

“We’ve other players behind that still, one or two that are injured, exciting players like Michael Obafemi and others”, said Kenny. “I think it’s a squad that has a lot of potential in the next few years, whether I’m here to coach that, I may or may not be, but I think the Irish public can be excited by team going forward.”

Kenny defended the quality of Ireland’s performances at home to France and Netherlands, though could not escape the implications of defeats home and away to fourth seeds Greece when he looked back upon his reign.

He pointed out that Ireland’s 2019 friendly game against New Zealand drew only 15,000 people (the official attendance was 18,728) comparing it to the lowest attendance in his reign, which was was last year’s friendly win over Lithuania (30,686 people).

“That’s been a good part of it”, said Kenny. “People have identified with the team. There’s been a lot of good things. Callum Robinson’s five goals that weekend was special, to beat Azerbaijan out there 3-0 and his hat-trick against Qatar, special. Michael Obafemi and Troy Parrott’s goals against Scotland. Gavin Bazunu’s save against Portugal, Nathan Collins’ goal against Ukraine, Chiedozie Ogbene’s overhead kick against Belgium. Loads of great moments.

“And then we have had our setbacks, starting with the defeat against Luxembourg at an empty Lansdowne road and losing in Armenia, there was pain with that. And then losing to Greece this year. Obviously there has been ups and downs. That’s been it.

“I might pay the price from losing to Greece. If we took four points off Greece maybe people would have a different perspective, you know? We wouldn’t have qualified but people might be thinking it’s alright. That might be what we are judged on, ultimately I don’t know.”

There’s a sense of a future being prepared for now, with the Irish Daily Star reporting yesterday he is in the frame for the vacant Lincoln City manager’s job. Kenny remained coy on the link, saying he was concentrating solely on the Irish job, the role he wants to keep.

“It’s stating the obvious that I want to stay on as Ireland manager but, I’m not shouting that out loud, nor shouting in the building. Ultimately I’m preparing the team for Holland and New Zealand, am keeping my head down to work hard and have the team prepared. That’s all I’m focussed on.”