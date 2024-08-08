Advertisement
Ireland's first ever Olympic heptathlete, Kate O'Connor. James Crombie/INPHO
Kate O'Connor bounces back in high jump to move up to 19th in Heptathlon

The Dundalk woman jumped a season’s best 1.77m following a poor opener in the hurdles.
12.29pm, 8 Aug 2024
KATE O’CONNOR SITS in 19th place in the Heptathlon at the Paris Olympic Games after recovering from a sub-par hurdles run with a season-best effort in the high jump.

O’Connor, 23, would have been initially disappointed as she began her campaign by finishing seventh and last in her 100m hurdles race, her time of 14:08 well below her personal best (13:57 at the Worlds last year) and season’s bests (13.94 in May and June).

But the Dundalk woman, who is Ireland’s first ever Olympian in the heptathlon, rebounded brilliantly in the second of her seven events, clocking out with 1.77 metres in the high jump.

O’Connor made 1.77m on her third and final attempt, later missing out on 1.80m after three further efforts.

Stil, only seven athletes of the 22 starters did better than O’Connor in the high jump and her 941 points in that second event moved her up three places to 19th in the overall standings.

kate-oconnor-celebrates-after-jumping-clear Kate O'Connor celebrates making 1.77m in the high jump. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

O’Connor was cruelly denied a likely shot at the Tokyo Olympics when she suffered an injury at one of the final qualifying events.

Her maiden Games will continue with the shot put at 6:35pm today, followed by the 200m at 7:55pm.

Gavan Casey
