Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 15 March 2022
Dublin star and club All-Ireland winner named Player of the Month for February

Kate Sullivan has been in stunning form for club and county.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 15 Mar 2022, 9:46 PM
1 hour ago 1,718 Views 0 Comments
Kate Sullivan from St Sylvester’s and Dublin is pictured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for February, at Croke Park in Jones Road, Dublin.
Image: SPORTSFILE.
Kate Sullivan from St Sylvester's and Dublin is pictured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for February, at Croke Park in Jones Road, Dublin.
Kate Sullivan from St Sylvester’s and Dublin is pictured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for February, at Croke Park in Jones Road, Dublin.
Image: SPORTSFILE.

DUBLIN STAR AND club All-Ireland winner Kate Sullivan has landed The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for February.

21-year-old Sullivan excelled as St Sylvester’s were crowned All-Ireland intermediate club champions last month, after defeating Castlebar Mitchels in the final.

The forward ace scored a stunning goal with just 10 seconds on the clock that day, and was hailed as “phenomenal” afterwards.

Sullivan continued her fine form upon returning to inter-county duty with Dublin, helping them to the Division 1 semi-finals the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

She scored 0-2 against Cork in Croke Park, and also played against Waterford in February and Meath in March, as the Division 1 holders maintained a 100% record through the campaign thus far.

Dublin face Donegal at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, in Saturday’s last-four battle [throw-in 1pm], with Sullivan due to play a central part having collected her POTM award today.

All-Ireland champions Meath and Mayo go head-to-head in the other semi-final.

