Dublin star and club All-Ireland winner named Player of the Month for February

Kate Sullivan from St Sylvester’s and Dublin is pictured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for February, at Croke Park in Jones Road, Dublin.

Kate Sullivan from St Sylvester’s and Dublin is pictured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for February, at Croke Park in Jones Road, Dublin.

DUBLIN STAR AND club All-Ireland winner Kate Sullivan has landed The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for February.

21-year-old Sullivan excelled as St Sylvester’s were crowned All-Ireland intermediate club champions last month, after defeating Castlebar Mitchels in the final.

The forward ace scored a stunning goal with just 10 seconds on the clock that day, and was hailed as “phenomenal” afterwards.

Advertisement

Sullivan continued her fine form upon returning to inter-county duty with Dublin, helping them to the Division 1 semi-finals the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

She scored 0-2 against Cork in Croke Park, and also played against Waterford in February and Meath in March, as the Division 1 holders maintained a 100% record through the campaign thus far.

Dublin face Donegal at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, in Saturday’s last-four battle [throw-in 1pm], with Sullivan due to play a central part having collected her POTM award today.

All-Ireland champions Meath and Mayo go head-to-head in the other semi-final.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Ireland internationals Devin Toner and Lindsay Peat were our guests for The Front Row’s special live event, in partnership with Guinness, this week. The panel chats through Ireland’s championship chances ahead of the final round of Guinness Six Nations matches, and members of the Emerald Warriors – Ireland’s first LGBT+ inclusive rugby team – also join us to talk about breaking down barriers in rugby. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Source: The42/SoundCloud