Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 26 February, 2019
Teenage prodigy becomes Ireland's youngest female pro boxer, will debut on TG4 next month

Katelynn Phelan, 18, is a former World Youth and European Junior bronze medalist.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 9:55 PM
1 hour ago 4,156 Views No Comments
Katelynn Phelan has signed a management deal with Assassin Boxing and will debut at the National Stadium on 30 March.
Image: Katelynn Phelan, Instagram (@kates_phelan)
Katelynn Phelan has signed a management deal with Assassin Boxing and will debut at the National Stadium on 30 March.
Katelynn Phelan has signed a management deal with Assassin Boxing and will debut at the National Stadium on 30 March.
Image: Katelynn Phelan, Instagram (@kates_phelan)

FORMER WORLD YOUTH and European Junior bronze medalist Katelynn Phelan has become Ireland’s youngest-ever female professional boxer after signing on the dotted line with Assassin Boxing.

The decorated Kildare woman will make her professional debut on next month’s Irish-title doubleheader, Clash of the Titans, a collaboration between competitors Assassin and Boxing Ireland which will be broadcast live on TG4 from the National Stadium.

Phelan, who turns 19 in May, will open her account in the punch-for-pay ranks with a four-rounder against an as-of-yet unnamed opponent.

It’s understood that her fight, which will consist of two-minute rounds as is the case across the board in women’s pro boxing, will likely be shown as part of the televised portion of the card.

Phelan will campaign in the light-welterweight (140-pound) division once she settles into life between the professional ropes.

The Kildare teenager is the younger sister of pro boxer Allan Phelan [9-3-1, 6KOs], who faces Aidan Metcalfe for the BUI Celtic featherweight title on the same bill on 30 March.

She will train under their father, Paddy Phelan, back home in Kildare.

The 2017 World Youth medalist becomes Ireland’s seventh active female professional boxer alongside Katie Taylor, Lynn Harvey, Siobhán O’Leary, Cathy McAleer, Elaine Greenan and the returning Christina McMahon.

Phelan is almost 14 years younger than Taylor, however, who is the second-youngest active female professional from these shores.

She is the second-youngest professional boxer in Ireland, male or female, behind Cork lightweight James Power.

Assassin and Boxing Ireland’s 30 March bill will be topped by Eric Donovan’s BUI Irish featherweight title clash with Stephen McAfee, while Victor Rabei and Jake Hanney will square off for the equivalent belt at light-welter.

Clash of the Titans features seven Irish derbies in total, with Allan Phelan and Aidan Metcalfe due to square off for the BUI Celtic featherweight title, the winner of which will be in line to face Donovan or McAfee for national honours later this year.

Tickets for the event are available through the boxers involved as well as Ticketmaster.

