Katie Fitzhenry's return one of two Ireland changes for clash with England

IRELAND WOMEN’S HEAD coach Adam Griggs has made two adjustments to his team for Sunday’s game against England.

The sold-out clash at Castle Park in Doncaster [KO 12.45pm, RTÉ 2] is a meeting of two sides who have both won their opening two fixtures.

With Beibhinn Parsons now unavailable as she turns her attention to the Leaving Cert, Aoife Doyle comes in to start on the wing.

The other change is also in the backline. Fresh from her Sevens commitments, Katie Fitzhenry takes the place of Michelle Claffey at centre for her first appearance of the tournament.

“We are really looking forward to travelling over to Doncaster for this match,” Adam Griggs said. “We have had a solid start to the tournament with two wins and are happy with the step-up in our performance from week to week so far.

“England are the defending champions and are coming into this game unbeaten too so it’s going to be a real challenge. However, we intend to focus on what we can control within our own game and believe if we get our systems right that we should be able to really put them under pressure.

“We have no intention of giving them anything easy and are relishing the opportunity to test ourselves against one of the best in the world.”

Ireland:

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)

14. Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/IQ Rugby)

13. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

12. Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/Leinster)

11. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/Munster)

10. Claire Keohane (Railway Union/Munster)

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)

5. Judy Bobbett (Blackrock/Leinster)

6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster — captain)

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/Connacht / IQ Rugby)

8. Anna Caplice (Harlequins/IQ Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

17. Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht)

18. Leah Lyons (Harlequins/IQ Rugby)

19. Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/Leinster)

20. Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/Munster)

21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/Munster)

22. Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/Leinster)

23. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

England:

15. Sarah McKenna (Saracens)

14. Abby Dow (Wasps)

13. Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning)

12. Amber Reed (Bristol Bears)

11. Jess Breach (Harlequins)

10. Katy Daly-McLean (Loughborough Lightning)

9. Leanne Riley (Harlequins )

1. Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins)

2. Lark Davies (Loughborough Lightning)

3. Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears)

4. Poppy Cleall (Saracens)

5. Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury)

6. Sarah Beckett (Harlequins)

7. Vicky Fleetwood (Saracens)

8. Sarah Hunter (Loughborough Lightning — captain)

Replacements:

16. Amy Cokayne (Harlequins/RAF)

17. Detysha Harper (Loughborough Lightning)

18. Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins)

19. Harriet Millar-Mills (Wasps)

20. Amelia Harper (Loughborough Lightning)

21. Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury)

22. Zoe Harrison (Saracens)

23. Emily Scott (Harlequins)

