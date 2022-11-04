Ireland pick 16-year-old Katie Keane for training camp as World Cup prep gets under way

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND Women’s National Team will bring 26 players to Spain for an eight-day training camp where they will play a friendly against Morocco.

Manager Vera Pauw is keen to use this camp to begin preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, with international camps to follow in February, April and June.

Advertisement

The squad includes first senior call-ups for Shelbourne goalkeeper Katie Keane and Peamount United midfielder Erin McLaughlin, who have impressed in recent home-based training sessions.

Dubliner Keane, who is 16 years of age, has already featured for the Ireland Women’s Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 teams in 2022. Donegal native McLaughlin – who is a former WU19 international - scored six goals in her debut season in the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League.

Injuries rule out Savannah McCarthy, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Ellen Molloy, Jess Ziu, Aoife Colvill and Leanne Kiernan, while Heather Payne is unavailable.

Glasgow City attacker Emily Whelan returns to the squad along with Wexford Youths midfielder Aoibheann Clancy and Shelbourne defender Jessie Stapleton, who missed the last camp due to captaining the Ireland WU19s.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Katie Keane (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Emily Whelan (Glasgow City)