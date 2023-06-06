Champions League recognition caps whirlwind season for Ireland star McCabe

FROM FINDING HERSELF out of the Arsenal XI in January to inclusion in the Uefa Women’s Champions League Team of the Season in June.

It has been a whirlwind 2023 for Katie McCabe.

The Republic of Ireland captain was the only non-finalist named in the Champions League Best XI yesterday, after Barcelona secured a stunning comeback win over Wolfsburg in the decider.

That McCabe was selected at left-back speaks volumes of her string of impressive displays in the competition — and comes as huge recognition in the wake of a rollercoaster few months.

🔢🔥 The 2022/23 UWCL 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧, selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel! 👇



Who would make your starting XI ⁉ #UWCL // #UWCLfinal pic.twitter.com/oFLhTa7tUq — UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) June 5, 2023

After a promising start to the 2022/23 season, Arsenal’s opening game of the New Year was a Women’s Super League [WSL] showdown against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

McCabe was in-form and buoyed by her international exploits, having skippered Ireland to qualification for their first-ever major tournament after an historic World Cup play-off win over Scotland.

Hordes of Irish fans had travelled to London to see her in club action, only to be left disappointed when she was absent from the XI. This came as a surprise, the 27-year-old Dubliner usually a nailed-on starter for Jonas Eidevall.

A 13-minute second-half cameo dispelled any injury notions for the world-class left sided player (though versatile, equally comfortable on the right and centrally and often deployed in varying roles).

Advertisement

The trend continued. She found herself in and out of the team in January and February, a bombshell landing amidst the uncertainty. McCabe was linked with a big-money move to title rivals Chelsea, but ultimately, nothing came off it.

It later emerged that a chest infection may have been hampering her game time and she returned to her brilliant best with a Player of the Match performance in the Conti Cup semi-final win over Manchester City, which went to extra time.

Alamy Stock Photo In Champions League action against Jill Roord of VFL Wolfsburg. Alamy Stock Photo

On international duty in Marbella, McCabe addressed a dramatic few weeks.

“I’m an Arsenal player, I will be an Arsenal player, my contract’s not up until 2024,” she told The 42, later adding: “It’s frustrating, maybe not playing as much as you want to, but we’ve got a really top-quality side with Arsenal. I’m ready to fight.”

That, she most certainly did. She started 15 of Arsenal’s 16 remaining games, helping them end a four-year trophy drought with their Conti Cup success, and later, secure a third-place WSL finish and come within touching distance of the Champions League final despite an injury crisis.

With Kim Little and Leah Williamson both sidelined, McCabe finished the season as captain, outlining her importance to the team along with her obvious experience, consistency and leadership capabilities.

March, in particular, was a month of madness for the Kilnamanagh native. After a raft of decent WSL displays and her starring role in the statement 3-1 Conti Cup final win against Chelsea, McCabe was dealt a worrying injury scare.

As the curtain came down on a remarkable Champions League quarter-final turnaround against Bayern Munich, she limped off and was forced into a boot and crutches. Arsenal and Ireland fans feared the worst, her season run-in and World Cup involvement at risk.

But thankfully, she avoided serious injury and four days later, scored a sensational winning goal against Manchester City to keep Arsenal’s WSL hopes alive.

Katie McCabe scored this STUNNER for Arsenal against Manchester City yesterday 🚀



A HUGE goal in the #WSL title race 👀pic.twitter.com/bwCsEw2HVw — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 3, 2023

In the end, that goal went a long way towards securing Champions League football for 2023/24, despite Arsenal coming agonisingly close to a final spot this campaign. McCabe led her side out at a sold-out Emirates, where a 119th-minute Wolfsburg winner ultimately settled the semi-final tie.

In all, she finished the club season with three goals, six assists and 38 appearances — or 3,311 minutes — while boasting a 78.5% pass accuracy, but it’s about much more than the stats.

A fan favourite in North London, chants of ‘We’ve got McCabe’ rang out louder than ever this season. The Gooners’ love for their number 15 is clear for all to see, and is reciprocated through her heartwarming fan interactions.

With one year left on her contract, it will be interesting to see what’s in store for McCabe. Other key names have been tied down in recent weeks, and a new deal would be richly deserved.

That’s if her future is at Arsenal. Any other club would be lucky to have her.

Passionate and proud, she mixes fire with ice, backing up her dogged work-rate with style, skill and substance. And she’ll do a job in almost any position, playing everywhere from left and right back, to either wing and across the attacking line this season.

McCabe enjoys a similarly nomadic role with Ireland, her sweet left boot coming up trumps for Pauw’s side time and time again.

The whirlwind continues in the green jersey this summer.

With more recognition and history, as Katie McCabe prepares to lead her country to their first-ever major tournament in Australia next month.

Watch this space.