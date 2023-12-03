Versatile Katie McCabe ready to push on after 'favourite year in a green shirt'

THE YEAR IS 2050, and The Best Position For Katie McCabe Debate rattles on.

“I think I’m that versatile player now,” she laughs, “for club and country.”

The Republic of Ireland captain was speaking after their scrappy 1-0 Uefa Nations League win over Hungary at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.

She played most of the game in an advanced, central role, with Eileen Gleeson deploying two 10s — McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan — behind Kyra Carusa.

It wasn’t entirely effective, and the Arsenal star eventually retreated to the left wing when Izzy Atkisnon departed before the hour-mark.

McCabe’s role is ever-changing, and generally opposition-dependant with Ireland. And that’s without even mentioning Arsenal, where she has predominantly played right-back of late.

“I don’t mind where I play,” she stressed to The 42. “I have 100% trust in the manager of where they want me to set up, try attack against the team and create opportunities.

“I’ve played in different positions so it’s a little bit different for each game, and where the manager wants to play me. I’ll do that with 100% of my abilities every time. It’s just trying to find the spaces.

“It’s really enjoyable playing with Denise but we didn’t get the joy we wanted through the middle, especially in the first half. A lot of space was out wide. Obviously it was frustrating, but with Izzy and Heather [Payne] holding the width, I think they’ve done a great job. It’s competition and it only brings the quality of the squad up.”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO McCabe and Dóra Zeller of Hungary. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Left wing-back is where McCabe spent most of the Vera Pauw Era, but in reality, she was pinned much further back than that. Her frustration at being regimented was clear for all to see towards the end of the Dutchwoman’s tenure, and she has generally enjoyed a new lease of life in the green jersey of late.

The 28-year-old Dubliner sparkled out wide in September’s double-header against Northern Ireland and Hungary, and produced a masterclass — including a hat-trick and two assists — in a front two with Carusa last time out at Tallaght Stadium.

But Friday night was her quietest in some time for the Girls In Green.

Gleeson agreed afterwards. “It was. That in itself is not where we want to be. We know she has a lot to give to this team.”

The interim head coach explained how the plan may not have worked, stressing the need for McCabe and O’Sullivan to remain on the front foot at all times.

“Katie was central in the two [initially] with the objective of [the team] being higher, and her in a central role. But because we were so deep we didn’t get the see the benefits of that. We had Izzy out wide left, another young player, but when we pulled Katie wide and brought on another centre forward, Lucy [Quinn], I thought we got better.”

McCabe actually made her Ireland senior debut against Hungary at the 2015 Istria Cup.

“It was a long time ago,” she grinned.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ireland made it five wins from five in the Nations League on Friday. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Since then, she has earned 81 caps, scored 21 goals and led her country to their first-ever major tournament in this summer’s World Cup.

Asked to examine Ireland’s evolution through those eight years, McCabe hailed “exciting times”. Reflecting on 2023, in particular, she smiled:

“I mean it’s no question, it’s probably been my favourite year to play in a green shirt. I’m sure the girls will agree on that. Representing Ireland at a World Cup will definitely be the standout thing.

“But we don’t want to just look back and be happy with that and be satisfied with that, we want to keep pushing forward. We want to make it a common theme where we’re pushing and playing against top opposition and qualifying for tournaments. As nice as 2023 was, we want more of it and 2024 is going to be massive.”

Across the seven-minute interview, she came back to one key point on three occasions.

“We’re not the finished article just yet,” the skipper assured.

That’s certainly something to keep in mind with 2024 just around the corner.

And top-tier European football in League A.

“Of course we wanted to top the group, but we’re trying to make sure we’re pushing youngsters through as well and keeping the balance with experience and we’re winning, so it’s a nice place to be right now. But of course, we can’t get complacent. It’s gonna turn up a notch in 2024, so we need to be ready and we’ll be prepared for that, for sure.”

With that, McCabe is on her way.

As the team head out to the bus, roars of ‘Katie, KATIE!!!’ filter into the press room.

Chants of, ‘We’ve got McCabe’ break out once again.

And Izzy Atkinson’s words ring in the ears.

“Playing with her is just a dream. She’s unbelievable, I’m just very proud to play beside her.”

Regardless of where that may be on the pitch.