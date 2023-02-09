Katie McCabe stars as Arsenal book cup final spot and eye double win over City

KATIE MCCABE PLAYED a starring role as her Arsenal side booked their place in the Conti Cup final with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Manchester City last night.

Swedish super-sub Stina Blackstenius bagged the extra-time winner as the Gunners set up a decider date against either Chelsea or West Ham, their fellow London sides doing battle tonight. (Izzy Atkinson is named on the Hammers bench, with Jess Ziu sidelined with a cruciate ligament knee injury.)

McCabe was named Player of the Match at Meadow Park last after an eventful few weeks for the Republic of Ireland captain. She was linked with a big-money move to the Blues ahead of deadline day in January, and left out of Arsenal’s starting XI for two successive league games, generating no shortage of conversation.

But the 27-year-old Dubliner put it all behind her and shone brightest on Wednesday.

“It was long but to be honest, the girls dug deep,” she told the Arsenal website. “It was a whole squad game. We needed everybody.

Advertisement

“Obviously, we sat back towards the end to just see out the game but that’s what it’s all about. When you play for Arsenal, you want to be playing in cup finals. We’re lucky enough to do that now in March.

💬 "When you play for Arsenal, you want to be playing in cup finals."



🎙 @Katie_McCabe11 on the importance of last night's victory — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) February 9, 2023

“I think we had a bit of everything in our performance tonight. It’s a credit to our new signings as well, coming in and getting a start in such a big game. Conti Cup semi-final – how well they’re doing! Luckily enough for us, we scored in the first half of extra time and it was dogged towards the end, but it’s the way we have to win.”

McCabe was modest about her own performance, preferring to praise “terrific” new arrivals Katherine Kuhl and Victory Pelova, but did unquestionably benefit from a tactical switch-up.

Manager Jonas Eidevall sprung a surprise at kick-off when he switched to a back five — three centre-halves and wing-back — as opposed to a flat four. Ireland boss Vera Pauw generally plays that system, with McCabe slotting in at left wing-back.

She lined out there at Borehamwood, driving at City from deep and causing them serious problems. “It’s not just about me and what suits me,” McCabe laughed afterwards.

“It’s about what’s best for the team and how we can surprise other teams at times. We’ve got the quality across the squad to play different formations and the gaffer had a look at it during the week and thought it’d be nice to set up like that. I think we played some really nice football at times. Obviously, it was our first time playing it as well and I think we can really grow off it too.”

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Arsenal and City lock horns again on Saturday, in Women’s Super League fare this time, with all eyes on securing a league and cup double over the Sky Blues.

“Round two on Saturday,” McCabe beamed. “We’ll be going up there and it’s always a tough game away from home at City. I’m sure they’ll be looking for revenge but we’ll be looking to make sure we keep momentum off the back of this win tonight and finish on a high before the international break.”

Her Ireland side are facing into a 10-day training camp in Marbella, where they face China PR in an international friendly on 22 February. They’re also due to play Germany behind closed doors in Spain.