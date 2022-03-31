Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 31 March 2022
Advertisement

McCabe's Champions League dream ends as Arsenal fall short

The Republic of Ireland captain must now turn her attention to the upcoming World Cup qualifier away to Sweden, as well as the neck-and-neck title race in the Women’s Super League.

By AFP Thursday 31 Mar 2022, 9:23 PM
32 minutes ago 721 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5727119
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

KATIE McCABE’S DREAM of Champions League glory has ended for this season after Wolfsburg beat Arsenal 2-0 to set-up a Women’s Champions League semi-final clash with holders Barcelona.

The Republic of Ireland captain will now turn her attention to the upcoming World Cup qualifier away to Sweden, as well as the neck-and-neck title race in the Women’s Super League.

Dutch international Jill Roord, who spent two seasons with the English side before leaving for Germany in 2021, opened the scoring after just nine minutes after Arsenal failed to clear a corner.

Wolfsburg continued to dominate and the unfortunate Lea Williamson put through her own goal in the 73rd minute as she tried to block a dangerous cross from Iceland international Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir.

Victory gave Wolfsburg a 3-1 aggregate win after the first leg of their quarter-final ended 1-1 in London last week.

imago-20220331 Dejected Arsenal players. Source: Imago/PA Images

Later Thursday, seven-time champions Lyon look to overturn a 2-1 first leg deficit against Juventus.

On Wednesday, a world record crowd for a women’s football match of 91,553 saw Barcelona cruise into the semi-finals by thrashing Real Madrid 5-2 at Camp Nou on Wednesday to seal an 8-3 win on aggregate.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Paris Saint-Germain needed extra-time to secure a 2-2 home draw with Bayern Munich to progress 4-3 on aggregate.

© Agence France-Presse

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie