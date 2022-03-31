McCabe's Champions League dream ends as Arsenal fall short

KATIE McCABE’S DREAM of Champions League glory has ended for this season after Wolfsburg beat Arsenal 2-0 to set-up a Women’s Champions League semi-final clash with holders Barcelona.

The Republic of Ireland captain will now turn her attention to the upcoming World Cup qualifier away to Sweden, as well as the neck-and-neck title race in the Women’s Super League.

Dutch international Jill Roord, who spent two seasons with the English side before leaving for Germany in 2021, opened the scoring after just nine minutes after Arsenal failed to clear a corner.

Wolfsburg continued to dominate and the unfortunate Lea Williamson put through her own goal in the 73rd minute as she tried to block a dangerous cross from Iceland international Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir.

Victory gave Wolfsburg a 3-1 aggregate win after the first leg of their quarter-final ended 1-1 in London last week.

Dejected Arsenal players. Source: Imago/PA Images

Later Thursday, seven-time champions Lyon look to overturn a 2-1 first leg deficit against Juventus.

On Wednesday, a world record crowd for a women’s football match of 91,553 saw Barcelona cruise into the semi-finals by thrashing Real Madrid 5-2 at Camp Nou on Wednesday to seal an 8-3 win on aggregate.

Paris Saint-Germain needed extra-time to secure a 2-2 home draw with Bayern Munich to progress 4-3 on aggregate.

