Ireland captain scores and stars in Arsenal friendly at the Emirates

Katie McCabe picked up where she left off after her glittering 2020/21 season. Source: Arsenal Women.

IRELAND CAPTAIN KATIE McCabe picked up where she left off last campaign with Arsenal as she starred, and scored, in a pre-season friendly at the Emirates Stadium today.

The Dubliner was central to the Gunners’ dominant 2-1 win over reigning Women’s Super League [WSL] champions Chelsea, herself and Academy product, 17-year-old Freya Jupp scoring the goals.

McCabe’s finish was a tidy one; firing the ball into the roof of the net from inside the penalty area after an excellent cutback and good work down the right from debutante Frida Maanum:

That cutback from Frida. That finish from Katie.



The 25-year-old impressed down the left flank herself, linking up with England star Jordan Nobbs to result in some promising moves.

“It was a terrific result and we know it’s only pre-season but it was nice to get the win, especially playing here at the Emirates,” McCabe said afterwards, as quoted by arseblog news.

“The game was played at a good pace and we’re looking forward to the start of the season.”

Without new head coach Jonas Eidevall on the line as he continues to quarantine following his arrival to London from Sweden, his fingerprints — a “high-pressing, high-intensity style,” as described on the club website — were already evident on Arsenal’s play.

“He gave the team talk via Zoom which I think is a first for me in my career,” McCabe added. “But the other coaching staff have been here during pre-season keeping things ticking over for us. He’s in with us next week and we’re all raring to go.”