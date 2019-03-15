This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland skipper on target as Arsenal score huge win to cut gap on league leaders Man City

Katie McCabe got on the end of a perfect pass into the penalty area before finishing from close range.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 15 Mar 2019, 10:36 AM
38 minutes ago 764 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4543615
The Republic of Ireland star scored her side's third goal of the night.
Image: The FA Women's Super League
The Republic of Ireland star scored her side's third goal of the night.
The Republic of Ireland star scored her side's third goal of the night.
Image: The FA Women's Super League

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND captain Katie McCabe was on target for Arsenal as they scored an emphatic win over Bristol City in the Women’s Super League, to cut the gap on leaders Man City.

McCabe scored her side’s third goal of the game on the way to a 4-0 victory at Meadow Park which leaves them within two points of Man City at the summit of the table.

The Ireland star got on the end of a perfect pass from Netherland’s Dominique Bloodworth, who lobbed the ball into the Bristol box where McCabe was waiting.

The Dubliner controlled the ball well with her left foot before slipping the ball past the Bristol keeper from close range.

McCabe’s goal, coupled with Vivianne Miedema’s third hat-trick of the season, secured the victory for Arsenal to keep them firmly in the title race with two games in hand.

They now have the chance to climb up to top spot when they face Liverpool on 24 March. 

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

