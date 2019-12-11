Katie McCabe scores a hat-trick as Arsenal put nine past the Bees

IRELAND CAPTAIN KATIE MCCABE scored a hat-trick as Arsenal booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Women’s Continental League Cup this evening.

McCabe’s treble fired the Gunners to a 9-0 win against Championship side London Bees, with international team-mate Louise Quinn also getting on the scoresheet.

The Dubliner opened the scoring after just eight minutes at Meadow Park and then doubled Arsenal’s lead on 34 minutes after Vivianne Miedema teed her up.

Mel Filis, Lisa Evans and Beth Mead all got in on the act before McCabe wrapped up her hat-trick on 54 minutes, making it 6-0.

Filis then grabbed her second of the game before Quinn made it 8-0 with four minutes to play, leaving time for Evans to also add her second before the final whistle.

Arsenal progress to the knockout stages having topped Group B with four wins from five games, 25 goals scored and zero conceded.

